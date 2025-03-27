Super Star Car Wash to Celebrate National Car Wash Day with a Scratch & Win Weekend March 29-30 at All Arizona Locations

"We knew National Car Wash Day was around the corner, and we wanted to make it unforgettable. That's why we're turning it into a weekend celebration to show our appreciation for our amazing customers." said Nicole Rodriguez, Super Star Car Wash VP of Marketing. Post this

Prizes include:

Disneyland trips

Baseball tickets

Meta Quest 3s

3s Apple AirPods Headphones

Topgolf Gift Cards

Target Gift Cards

Free 6-month Super Protect Car Wash Memberships

Free Super Protect Car Washes

50% OFF Super Protect Car Washes.

"We knew National Car Wash Day was just around the corner, and we wanted to make it unforgettable. That's why we're turning it into a weekend celebration, complete with a fun scratch-and-win game to show our appreciation for our amazing customers." said Nicole Rodriguez, Super Star Car Wash VP of Marketing. "We truly believe that our customers are all winners, so what better way to show them by giving out scratchcards with guaranteed prizes or discounts?"

Super Star Car Wash offers standard express car wash services along with premium treatment options at their full-service locations, including Graphene and Ceramic Sealants, Carnauba Hot Wax, Triple Foam Soap, and advanced Tire Shine. Additional amenities include free vacuums, microfiber towels, high-pressure air blasters, and tire pressure hoses at every stall after each wash. While single-wash options are always available, monthly unlimited car wash plans are offered for those customers interested in saving money when washing their vehicle more than once each month. Monthly Car memberships specials start at $15 a month.

For more information on Super Star Car Wash, their services, and their 110+ locations throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, and Texas, visit www.superstarcarwash.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. OPEN TO ONLY RESIDENTS OF THE STATE OF ARIZONA WHO ARE 18 YEARS OR OLDER AT TIME OF PARTICIPATION. VOID IN ALL REMAINING STATES & DC AND WHEREVER ELSE PROHIBITED. Limit one (1) game card per person while supplies last. Promotion valid 3/29/25-3/30/25 7:00 AM-8:01PM. For full Rules, how to participate/eligibility, prize & prize claim details see, superstarcarwashaz.com/azpromorules. All prize claims subject to verification.

ABOUT SUPER STAR CAR WASH:

Super Star Car Wash was founded in Arizona in 1993 with a mission of providing fast, high-quality unlimited car washes and exceptional care for the communities they serve, which now includes over 110 locations across Arizona, California, Colorado and Texas. With an expansive menu of services and plans, Super Star Car Wash can handle even the dirtiest cars, inside and out. Super Star is proud to give back to communities it serves through fundraisers and partnerships with local nonprofits, as well as supporting a diverse team with career advancement opportunities, competitive pay, and benefits. For more information, visit superstarcarwashaz.com.

Media Contact

Kendra Riley, Super Star Car Wash, 1 4802206051, [email protected], www.superstarcarwash.com

SOURCE Super Star Car Wash