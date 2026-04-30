SUPERAGENT AI Unveils Platform 2.0, Delivering a Unified Autonomous Workforce for Independent Insurance Agencies

"SUPERAGENT 2.0's AI agents allow us to increase our inbound and outbound communications without adding hours to my team's day, giving them the ability to focus on tasks that directly drive our agency's growth." - Andrew McGinnis, owner of McGinnis Insurance Services. Post this

"With SUPERAGENT 2.0, we are shifting from providing a standalone AI tool to delivering a complete, autonomous workforce platform," said Vlada Lotkina, CEO of SUPERAGENT AI. "Agencies no longer need to bolt AI onto legacy systems. They can now provision compliant phone numbers, warm email domains, and deploy autonomous quoting capabilities within a single, unified environment."

The Five Pillars of SUPERAGENT 2.0

The release consolidates multiple disparate agency tools into a single ecosystem, featuring:

Unified AI Agents & Quality Scoring: The platform introduces a universal AI architecture that handles inbound routing, outbound campaigns, renewals, and training. Every conversation, whether handled by AI or a human agent, is now graded using a new FICO-inspired Quality Score engine (300-850), evaluating eight core competencies including discovery, rapport, and objection handling. The AI also features automatic cross-sell detection to identify revenue opportunities during service calls.

Real-Time ACORD Quoting: The AI agents can now generate bound-ready ACORD 80 (Homeowners) and ACORD 90 (Auto) applications directly from phone conversations. Utilizing integrations with EZLynx and other API, the system applies state-specific underwriting logic and validates data in real-time, reducing manual data entry.

Managed Telephony & Carrier Trust: Agencies can now purchase and provision phone numbers directly within the platform. The system automatically manages Twilio A2P brand registration and implements A-level SHAKEN/STIR attestation, ensuring outbound calls display as verified to consumers.

Email Deliverability Suite: The update includes one-click domain provisioning, automated sender warming, and dedicated campaign inboxes with threaded reply handling. The platform enforces strict communication compliance, natively integrating CAN-SPAM, TCPA quiet hours, and Do-Not-Call (DNC) scrubbing into every workflow.

Battle-Tested Revenue Workflows: The platform comes equipped with pre-built workflows and message templates engineered for every revenue-generating scenario. Agencies can instantly deploy automated sequences for everything from speed-to-lead and cold lead outreach to win-backs, cross-sells, and policy renewals without building campaigns from scratch.

Industry Impact and Adoption:

Early adopters of the 2.0 architecture report significant operational consolidations, utilizing the platform to replace disparate dialers, training simulators, and quoting assistants.

"SUPERAGENT 2.0 allows me to focus my communication efforts with clients and prospects on money-generating activities," said Andrew McGinnis, owner of McGinnis Insurance Services. "The AI agents allow us to increase our inbound and outbound communications without adding hours to my team's day, giving them the ability to focus on tasks that directly drive our agency's growth."

Additionally, the update introduces expanded calendar integrations (Google Calendar, Outlook, Cal.com, Calendly.com) for autonomous appointment setting and new specialized lead handling for the Dental and Veterinary insurance verticals.

Availability:

SUPERAGENT 2.0 is available immediately for all existing and new customers. Agencies can access the new modules, including managed telephony and quoting, via their organization dashboards.

About SUPERAGENT AI:

SUPERAGENT AI is the unified autonomous platform purpose-built for independent insurance agencies. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in the United States, SUPERAGENT AI unifies voice, email, quoting, training, and coaching into a single platform, with agency-grade telephony, deliverability, and enterprise-grade multi-tenant security built in. Learn more at www.getSUPERAGENT.com.

Media Contact:

Sheny Plasencia

[email protected]

+1 (415) 423-0940

www.getSUPERAGENT.com

Media Contact

Sheny Plasencia, SUPERAGENT AI, Inc., 1 4154230940, [email protected], https://getSUPERAGENT.com

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SOURCE SUPERAGENT AI, Inc.