SUPERAGENT to Unveil 3.0 Tomorrow: The First Glimpse of What Vertical AGI in Insurance Looks Like

"General AI knows everything about nothing in your agency, Ask a generic chatbot to find your 90-day renewals and you get a paragraph. Ask your SUPERAGENT AI and you get the list, then the campaign, then a request for your approval. That difference is the whole story of tomorrow." - Vlada Lotkina Post this

"Think back to the day you opened your agency. What you needed most wasn't another system. It was a partner," said Vlada Lotkina, CEO of SUPERAGENT AI. "Someone who knew the business cold, worked around the clock, never missed a lead, and made your people better every day. Nobody gets that partner. Starting tomorrow, every agency can."

What the industry will see tomorrow

The keynote will be a working demonstration, not slides. Presenters will solve three real agency problems live, on screen, start to finish:

Diagnosing and fixing a failing campaign in a single conversation

Waking up a book of inactive leads by building and launching a winback campaign from chat

Turning an agency's hardest customer call into an AI training persona producers can practice against on demand

SUPERAGENT 3.0 runs on a customized version of the world's leading AI model, built for insurance agencies. Every action that touches an agency's book waits behind an approval card: nothing changes a record without the owner's click. Reads are instant. Writes wait for permission.

"General AI knows everything about nothing in your agency," Lotkina added. "Ask a generic chatbot to find your 90-day renewals and you get a paragraph. Ask your SUPERAGENT AI and you get the list, then the campaign, then a request for your approval. That difference is the whole story of tomorrow."

Availability

SUPERAGENT 3.0 opens to the public tomorrow, August 11, with self-sign-up and chat-guided onboarding that takes minutes, including instant phone number provisioning. Plans start at $499 per month.

The launch keynote streams live and free on YouTube tomorrow at 8:00 AM PST. Registrants receive VIP access to SUPERAGENT 3.0. Seats can be reserved at lp.getsuperagent.com/3-0-launch-sign-up.

About SUPERAGENT AI

SUPERAGENT AI is the AI workforce platform purpose-built for insurance agencies. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in San Francisco, SUPERAGENT unifies inbound and outbound calling, campaigns, quoting data capture, call intelligence, and producer training into a single platform trusted by more than 500 insurance agencies across the United States. With SUPERAGENT 3.0, the platform becomes the AI Business Partner for insurance agencies: talk to it, and it does the work. Learn more at www.getsuperagent.com.

Media Contact:

Sheny Plasencia

[email protected]

Media Contact

Sheny Plasencia, SUPERAGENT AI, Inc., 1 4154230940, [email protected], SUPERAGENT AI, Inc.

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SOURCE SUPERAGENT AI, Inc.