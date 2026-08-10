SUPERAGENT to Unveil 3.0 Tomorrow: The First Glimpse of What Vertical AGI in Insurance Looks Like

The company calls August 11 the biggest AI launch in insurance history. A live keynote will demonstrate an AI Business Partner that runs real agency work from a single conversation, streaming free on YouTube at 8:00 AM PST.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SUPERAGENT AI, Inc., the AI workforce platform built for insurance agencies, will publicly launch SUPERAGENT 3.0 tomorrow, Tuesday, August 11, in a live keynote streamed on YouTube at 8:00 AM PST (11:00 AM ET). The company is positioning the release as the biggest AI launch in insurance history: the debut of an AI Business Partner for insurance agencies, and the first glimpse of what Vertical AGI in insurance looks like.
Every AI company in insurance has shipped a tool. SUPERAGENT 3.0 is built as something different: a business partner that knows insurance the way a veteran producer knows their book, and that executes real work inside the agency. Owners talk to it the way they would talk to their sharpest employee. Ask how yesterday went, and it answers with the agency's own numbers. Tell it to build a winback campaign, and the campaign gets built. Ask which objection is costing the most binds, and it finds the answer in the agency's real calls, then turns that objection into training producers can practice against.
"Think back to the day you opened your agency. What you needed most wasn't another system. It was a partner," said Vlada Lotkina, CEO of SUPERAGENT AI. "Someone who knew the business cold, worked around the clock, never missed a lead, and made your people better every day. Nobody gets that partner. Starting tomorrow, every agency can."
What the industry will see tomorrow
The keynote will be a working demonstration, not slides. Presenters will solve three real agency problems live, on screen, start to finish:
- Diagnosing and fixing a failing campaign in a single conversation
- Waking up a book of inactive leads by building and launching a winback campaign from chat
- Turning an agency's hardest customer call into an AI training persona producers can practice against on demand
SUPERAGENT 3.0 runs on a customized version of the world's leading AI model, built for insurance agencies. Every action that touches an agency's book waits behind an approval card: nothing changes a record without the owner's click. Reads are instant. Writes wait for permission.
"General AI knows everything about nothing in your agency," Lotkina added. "Ask a generic chatbot to find your 90-day renewals and you get a paragraph. Ask your SUPERAGENT AI and you get the list, then the campaign, then a request for your approval. That difference is the whole story of tomorrow."
Availability
SUPERAGENT 3.0 opens to the public tomorrow, August 11, with self-sign-up and chat-guided onboarding that takes minutes, including instant phone number provisioning. Plans start at $499 per month.
The launch keynote streams live and free on YouTube tomorrow at 8:00 AM PST. Registrants receive VIP access to SUPERAGENT 3.0. Seats can be reserved at lp.getsuperagent.com/3-0-launch-sign-up.
About SUPERAGENT AI
SUPERAGENT AI is the AI workforce platform purpose-built for insurance agencies. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in San Francisco, SUPERAGENT unifies inbound and outbound calling, campaigns, quoting data capture, call intelligence, and producer training into a single platform trusted by more than 500 insurance agencies across the United States. With SUPERAGENT 3.0, the platform becomes the AI Business Partner for insurance agencies: talk to it, and it does the work. Learn more at www.getsuperagent.com.
Media Contact:
Sheny Plasencia
Media Contact
Sheny Plasencia, SUPERAGENT AI, Inc., 1 4154230940, [email protected], SUPERAGENT AI, Inc.
SOURCE SUPERAGENT AI, Inc.
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