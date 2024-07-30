SuperChic Ignites Crackle Nail Polish to Mind-Blowing Levels

SuperChic ignites the nail polish industry with mind-blowing crackle effects and an unwavering commitment to quality and creativity. Post this

- Customer

Debuting in the summer of 2022 with the release of their flagship red holographic crackle polish Fire Crackle, SuperChic has since expanded its collection to include an array of mesmerizing options. From color-changing thermal crackle nail polish to awe-inspiring multichrome and holographic crackles, SuperChic is constantly pushing the boundaries of nail polish innovation.

What sets SuperChic apart is its commitment to quality and creativity. Extensive development takes place in their privately owned and operated workshop and testing lab in Wyoming, USA. This allows SuperChic to ensure that every formula meets their high standards and delivers the desired crackle effect.

The inspiration behind SuperChic's journey into special effect crackle nail polishes was Jennifer's dissatisfaction with the limited bland color selections available in the market. Determined to bring excitement and vibrancy to the nail lacquer table, Jennifer, being a small handmade manufacturer with limited resources, sought assistance from her raw material manufacturing source. Together, they developed a raw, un-tinted version of crackle base that would serve as a canvas for endless colorants, pigments, and components.

The availability of a raw base in SuperChic's crackle nail polishes has revolutionized the nail polish and nail art industry, taking the crackle effect to new heights. By allowing the addition of vibrant colors, especially when paired with contrasting shades, the crackle effect becomes a mesmerizing canvas for creativity. The cracks in the polish reveal the contrasting shades underneath, creating a visually stunning and dynamic nail art experience. This innovative approach has elevated the crackle effect to a whole new level, offering nail enthusiasts endless possibilities for unique and eye-catching designs.

Quote - "I LOVE your crackles! Please if possible, make more collections in crackle. Thanks for considering." - Customer

Quote - "Do you plan on releasing more crackles? I have all of the ones you've done so far."

- Customer

SuperChic's dedication to innovation and their customers' desire for unique nail polish and nail art experiences have propelled them to the forefront of the industry. With each new collection, SuperChic brand nail polish continues to captivate nail enthusiasts around the world.

About SuperChic Brand

SuperChic is an indie nail polish and cosmetics brand specializing in a wide range of visual effect nail polishes including crackle polishes and innovative products. Their innovation boasts the one coat SuperHolo Holographic Nail Polishes, Banana Peel Quick Dry Peel Off Base Coat, and Fluid Art Nail Polish for making DIY nail decals. Founded by owner and manufacturer, Jennifer Ivanov, SuperChic is committed to delivering exceptional quality and innovative nail polish options. With their extensive range of captivating collections, SuperChic has become influential in the nail polish industry. For more information, visit SuperChicLacquer.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Ivanov, SuperChic, 1 6619164318, [email protected], SuperChicLacquer.com

SOURCE SuperChic