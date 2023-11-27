Super.com Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America by Deloitte

The earning and savings super app has been consecutively ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list, highlighting consistent growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Super.com, the earnings and savings super app for everyday Americans, has announced that it has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in North America. Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™is an annual ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. Super.com has grown 1038% over the last 4 years.

"We are honored to be recognized by Deloitte for three years in a row alongside so many of North America's most innovative companies," said Hussein Fazal, CEO and Co-Founder of Super.com. "We take pride in providing all consumers with a seamless way to build credit, get cashback and rewards on everyday purchases, in addition to earning and saving on essentials and extras like gas and hotels. Being named to this prestigious list is proof that Super.com has an exciting road ahead."

2023 has stressed the finances of many people. Rising costs have added to the mounting pressure on the average wallet, and while the inflation rate is beginning to steady, it's added higher uncertainty to Americans' financial futures. Today, 77% of consumers report feeling anxious about their financial situation, according to a new Mind over Money survey by Capital One and The Decision Lab.

Super.com has enabled over 6M consumers to put extra cash in their pocket and build their credit by offering a suite of financial technology products that provide access to cash advances, credit monitoring tools, and others. With Super Travel, consumers can save more than 50% on millions of hotels worldwide, and with Super+, the company's earning and saving subscription product, consumers can earn and save more than $400/month while accessing additional benefits like up to $200 cash advances. Quarterly, Super.com issues almost 50,000 cash advances to help everyday Americans with immediate financial needs.

"Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success."

Super.com has been named for 3 consecutive years as a Technology Fast 500 award winner. The company has continued to grow its offerings as inflation creates the need for more earnings and savings opportunities, and it will continue to advance its unique suite of products to meet the evolving financial needs of Americans.

