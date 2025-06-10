Superfridge Appoints Emily Mallahan as Executive Vice President to Drive Growth

"Emily understands the potential for in-store media to amplify retail media networks, optimize digital engagement, and drive in-store conversions. She will help elevate marketing strategies and maximize profitability for our retail and CPG partners," says Tom O'Reilly, CEO of Superfridge and Ephex. Post this

Mallahan's previous role was Vice President of Marketing & Retail Technology at Certco, where she led digital marketing advancements and forged strategic alliances to improve shopper engagement programs and connect online and in-store shopping experiences. Her prior executive positions include roles at Inmar Intelligence, YouTechnology, and Accelitec, where she leveraged data insights to develop powerful growth strategies for brands and retailers. Earlier in her career, Mallahan held leadership positions in category management, customer engagement, sales, and marketing at Haggen, Inc. and Gerber Products.

Enthused about Superfridge's legacy of success, Mallahan is eager to harness the company's influential in-store media network to deepen shopper connections, drive product trial, and maximize ROI for retailers and CPG brands. "Superfridge has transformed the way brands engage with consumers at the point of purchase," Mallahan said. "I'm excited to help expand our reach and innovate new strategies that boost sales while enhancing the shopping experience."

Superfridge operates nearly 2,000 high-impact cooler units in prime retail locations nationwide. Offering all-in-one advertising, display, and merchandising programs, Superfridge supercharges sales in frozen and refrigerated product categories.

