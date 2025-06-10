Superfridge Appoints Emily Mallahan as Executive Vice President to Drive Growth

Marketing and technology leader to empower grocers and manufacturers with customer engagement strategies
TAMPA, Fla., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Superfridge, a leading in-store marketing and merchandising platform known for delivering a 35-48% increase in sales for promoted products, today announced the appointment of Emily Mallahan as its new Executive Vice President. Mallahan brings extensive experience in retail strategy, marketing, and technology to help Superfridge's grocery and manufacturing partners enhance customer loyalty and drive sales.
"Emily is an expert at building successful partnerships for retailers and CPG companies," says Tom O'Reilly, CEO of Superfridge and Ephex. "She understands the potential for in-store media to amplify retail media networks, optimize digital engagement, and drive in-store conversions. With Emily's addition to the leadership team, she will help elevate marketing strategies and maximize profitability for our retail and CPG partners."
Mallahan's previous role was Vice President of Marketing & Retail Technology at Certco, where she led digital marketing advancements and forged strategic alliances to improve shopper engagement programs and connect online and in-store shopping experiences. Her prior executive positions include roles at Inmar Intelligence, YouTechnology, and Accelitec, where she leveraged data insights to develop powerful growth strategies for brands and retailers. Earlier in her career, Mallahan held leadership positions in category management, customer engagement, sales, and marketing at Haggen, Inc. and Gerber Products.
Enthused about Superfridge's legacy of success, Mallahan is eager to harness the company's influential in-store media network to deepen shopper connections, drive product trial, and maximize ROI for retailers and CPG brands. "Superfridge has transformed the way brands engage with consumers at the point of purchase," Mallahan said. "I'm excited to help expand our reach and innovate new strategies that boost sales while enhancing the shopping experience."
Superfridge operates nearly 2,000 high-impact cooler units in prime retail locations nationwide. Offering all-in-one advertising, display, and merchandising programs, Superfridge supercharges sales in frozen and refrigerated product categories.
About Superfridge
Superfridge is the ultimate in-store marketing and merchandising solution, delivering captivating promotional programs that ignite shopper engagement and drive a 35-48% lift in sales for featured products. Using high-impact cooler units, Superfridge delivers an all-in-one advertising, display, and merchandising platform that drives consumer engagement, product trial, buyer conversion, and incremental sales for frozen and refrigerated brands at the point of purchase. Superfridge has nearly 2,000 dual-temperature cooler units in high traffic locations across leading retail partners. The fully managed and serviced turnkey program drives in-store visibility for store owners, CPGs, and manufacturers' brands. Learn more at Superfridge.com and LinkedIn.
