SuperGraphics Appoints Chris Milne as New Vice President of Operations

"Chris brings exactly the kind of leadership and vision we need as we continue to deepen our commitment to evolving our products and services to influence consumer behavior for iconic brands across the country," said Reid Baker, CEO and Owner of SuperGraphics. "His track record of building resilient operations and empowering high-performing teams aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver bold, high-impact branded experiences with unmatched speed, precision, and white-glove service. We're thrilled to welcome him, and this marks an important step in our company's growth."

As Vice President of Operations, Milne will oversee SuperGraphics' production, supply chain, and nationwide installation operations, ensuring seamless execution for clients across industries including retail, events, and athletics.

"I'm truly excited to join SuperGraphics. From the very beginning, I've been impressed not only by the company's reputation for quality and innovation, but also by the growth trajectory of this amazing team," said Chris Milne. "I look forward to learning from this talented group, contributing my experience, and being part of a culture that clearly values doing great work for clients."

For 35 years, SuperGraphics has enabled brands to transform everyday spaces into high-impact branded experiences through cutting-edge printing technology, award-winning sustainable practices, and a service model designed to operate like a true extension of its clients' teams. Milne's leadership will further strengthen these capabilities as the company scales for the future.

About SuperGraphics:

SuperGraphics is a large-format print partner trusted by iconic brands to deliver bold, high-impact branded experiences. With unmatched speed, precision, and white-glove service, SuperGraphics provides end-to-end support—from design engineering and sustainable print production to nationwide installation. Headquartered in Seattle, SuperGraphics is also the only SGP-certified print facility in Washington, leading the region in sustainable print practices.

