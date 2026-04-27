SuperGraphics Quadruples Large-Format Print Speed with Durst P5 350 HSD4, Expanding Capacity for High-Volume Clients

"The HSD4 takes everything we loved about that press and quadruples the output. It's a beast." — Reid Baker, President of SuperGraphics Post this

The HSD4 continues this workhorse legacy; it just does so at a whole different efficiency level.

Powered by Durst's Double 4 (D4) technology, the HSD4 quadruples the CMYK print head configuration of the P5 350. That delivers 4x the speed at the same unmatched print quality — up to 7,600 sq.ft/hr at full resolution.

For clients, the increased speed presents new possibilities for faster turnarounds on high-volume projects, more flexibility in production scheduling, and greater capacity to run multiple large-scale jobs simultaneously. Whether it's a national retail rollout across hundreds of doors, a venue transformation with an immovable deadline, or a corporate rebrand hitting multiple facilities at once, the HSD4 delivers what SuperGraphics calls the 'trifecta': industry-leading quality, volume, and speed — all under one roof.

"The P5 350 has been an incredible machine for us and our clients. We truly loved it," said Reid Baker, President of SuperGraphics. "The HSD4 takes everything we loved about that press and quadruples the output. It's a beast. We already believed we had speed and efficiency that was tops in the industry, and now we know we do."

The upgrade adds to a period of significant momentum for SuperGraphics. In the past seven years, the company has completed four acquisitions of Washington-based companies — most recently Imagine Visual Service — and now operates over 50,000 square feet of production space across multiple Seattle facilities.

With the HSD4 on the floor, SuperGraphics continues to raise the bar for what a large-format print partner can deliver — faster, bigger, and with the same obsessive attention to detail that got them here.

Media Contact

Shelby Cole, SuperGraphics, 1 2062842201, [email protected], https://supergraphics.com/

SOURCE SuperGraphics