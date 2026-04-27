SuperGraphics Quadruples Large-Format Print Speed with Durst P5 350 HSD4, Expanding Capacity for High-Volume Clients

SuperGraphics has installed Seattle's fastest large-format press — the Durst P5 350 HSD4 — quadrupling output with zero compromise on print quality. The upgrade opens new possibilities for faster turnarounds and higher-volume projects for brands nationwide.
SEATTLE, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SuperGraphics is proud to introduce the Durst P5 350 HSD4 at its SODO production facility — bringing the fastest and highest capacity large format press to Seattle, with four times the print heads and four times the speed with zero compromise on print quality.
SuperGraphics' previous press, the Durst P5 350, has been one of the most versatile and capable large-format hybrid presses in the Seattle market — handling everything from flexible rolls up to 3.5 meters wide to rigid boards up to 7 cm thick, with resolution up to 1200 DPI. It's been the workhorse behind countless high-profile projects for some of the most iconic brands in the country.
The HSD4 continues this workhorse legacy; it just does so at a whole different efficiency level.
Powered by Durst's Double 4 (D4) technology, the HSD4 quadruples the CMYK print head configuration of the P5 350. That delivers 4x the speed at the same unmatched print quality — up to 7,600 sq.ft/hr at full resolution.
For clients, the increased speed presents new possibilities for faster turnarounds on high-volume projects, more flexibility in production scheduling, and greater capacity to run multiple large-scale jobs simultaneously. Whether it's a national retail rollout across hundreds of doors, a venue transformation with an immovable deadline, or a corporate rebrand hitting multiple facilities at once, the HSD4 delivers what SuperGraphics calls the 'trifecta': industry-leading quality, volume, and speed — all under one roof.
"The P5 350 has been an incredible machine for us and our clients. We truly loved it," said Reid Baker, President of SuperGraphics. "The HSD4 takes everything we loved about that press and quadruples the output. It's a beast. We already believed we had speed and efficiency that was tops in the industry, and now we know we do."
The upgrade adds to a period of significant momentum for SuperGraphics. In the past seven years, the company has completed four acquisitions of Washington-based companies — most recently Imagine Visual Service — and now operates over 50,000 square feet of production space across multiple Seattle facilities.
With the HSD4 on the floor, SuperGraphics continues to raise the bar for what a large-format print partner can deliver — faster, bigger, and with the same obsessive attention to detail that got them here.
Media Contact
Shelby Cole, SuperGraphics, 1 2062842201, [email protected], https://supergraphics.com/
SOURCE SuperGraphics
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