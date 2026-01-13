SuperGraphics Redefines Retail Graphics Innovation with Acquisition of Imagine Visual Service

"Integrating Imagine Visual Service and launching The Imagine Shop expands and deepens our capabilities in every direction and strengthens our ability to support retailers at the scale they require." — Reid Baker, CEO, SuperGraphics Post this

Now operating over 50,000 square feet of production space across multiple facilities in Seattle, Washington — an 80% increase in total capacity — this acquisition enables faster turnarounds and greater responsiveness than ever before, including the ability to produce multiple large-scale retail campaigns at once.

With a unified team contributing 600 years of combined retail experience, SuperGraphics is uniquely equipped to support today's rapidly evolving retail landscape, where brands must deliver bigger, more innovative seasonal campaigns while also reacting quickly to trend-driven moments that influence consumer behavior throughout the year.

The integration also strengthens SuperGraphics' ability to deliver sustainable production on an even larger scale than before. Through its EcoFormat® program and growing portfolio of eco-conscious materials, SuperGraphics helps retailers meet their environmental goals by reducing waste and supporting more responsible in-store experiences — a priority that increasingly shapes consumer expectations and purchasing decisions.

"Retailers operate in an environment where speed, precision, and innovation are non-negotiable," said Reid Baker, CEO of SuperGraphics. "Integrating Imagine Visual Service and launching The Imagine Shop expands and deepens our capabilities in every direction — capacity, materials, engineering, nationwide installation, and sustainability — and strengthens our ability to support retailers at the scale they require."

Marking SuperGraphics' fourth acquisition of Washington-based companies in seven years, this move reinforces the company's long-term commitment to developing the most advanced, sustainable, and innovative retail graphics partner in the industry.

"Joining SuperGraphics allows us to provide even more value to the retailers we've supported for decades," said Andrew Larson, Managing Partner at Imagine Visual Service. "Our teams share a deep commitment to accuracy, craftsmanship, and partnership. Together, we'll be able to offer new creative possibilities and stronger support as our customers navigate an increasingly fast-moving marketplace."

With both the acquisition of Imagine Visual Service and the creation of The Imagine Shop, SuperGraphics reinforces its position as the partner national retailers rely on for speed, consistency, and executional excellence — all built on the strong Pacific Northwest foundation both companies share. For retailers across the country, the message is clear: SuperGraphics has set a bold new standard for service, scale, and innovation in retail graphics.

