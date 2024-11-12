Superior Energy Systems Completes Two Propane Terminals in Arkansas and Oklahoma for 4J Energy

Building two terminals simultaneously in different states can be challenging but our engineering and logistics teams did an excellent job of managing these projects. 4J Energy is now able to serve two growing propane markets. Post this

"We are excited to see these two terminals come online," said Derek Rimko, vice president of operations for Superior Energy Systems. "Building two terminals simultaneously in different states can be challenging but our engineering and logistics teams did an excellent job of managing these projects. 4J Energy is now able to serve two growing propane markets."

A propane rail terminal commonly refers to a large propane storage facility this is designed and located to fill gaps in the supply infrastructure, helping to get propane where it needs to be. Superior Energy Systems engineers and builds fully automated, secure and safe propane terminals that play a crucial role in efficiently delivering propane to underserved markets. The 4J Energy propane terminals are fully automated and can operate 24/7, making it easy for transport trucks to load at any time.

The Arkansas terminal operates alongside the DeQueen and Eastern Railroad, a Class III short-line railroad located in southwest Arkansas and owned by Patriot Rail Company of Jacksonville, Fla. The Oklahoma terminal operates off the Arkansas-Oklahoma Railroad Company, a family-owned Class III railroad. In addition to offloading railcars and loading transports, 4J Energy can utilize railcars for additional propane storage when needed.

"We began testing the propane market in both the Arkansas and Oklahoma locations with a temporary transloader, which gave us the ability to gauge the demand in the area," said Lucas Malicoate, director of mid-continent NGL and crude marketing for 4J Energy. "We then solidified the need and chose Superior Energy Systems for the terminal builds. They have been an excellent partner throughout the projects, and we are impressed with the quality of the terminals."

About 4J Energy, LCC: 4J Energy has been successful in developing new energy market outlets in the United States, Canada and Mexico and has extensive logistics and marketing experience in all major producing basins of the United States. With experience handling multiple commodities, its team excels at managing crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (propane, butane and y-grade), while optimizing the customer's return on investment. Learn more at 4jenergy.com.

About Superior Energy Systems, Ltd.: For more than 45 years, Superior Energy Systems has brought together engineering, manufacturing, construction and safety expertise to focus on operational excellence. We provide the best in turnkey LPG and NGL systems and infrastructure solutions as well as safety and compliance training. We have manufactured more bulk plants and trans-shipment terminals throughout the United States than any other company and have over 1,600 autogas dispensers located across North America. In addition, we design, engineer, construct and service vaporizers and mixers, rail towers, metering and odorant skids and stand by fuel systems. Visit us at our Cleveland headquarters or learn more at SuperiorNRG.com.

Gregg Voss, Superior Energy Systems, (224) 542-9530, [email protected]

