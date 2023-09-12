Superior Energy Systems Propane Autogas Dispensers Pump 100 Millionth Gallon

One hundred million gallons of propane autogas pumped is a tremendous accomplishment for Superior Energy Systems, and we are pleased to play a role in that accomplishment. Tweet this

"Nearly a decade ago, Superior Energy Systems brought to market a new propane autogas dispenser innovation, the PRO-Vend 2000, that we felt at the time would be a game changer," said Derek Rimko, vice president of operations. "That led to additions to the PRO-Vend line that can meet the needs of any propane autogas fleet, including top-of-the-line fleet management software. With the recent pumping of our one hundred millionth gallon through our proprietary cloud-based network, it's clear that we've accomplished our objective."

Every PRO-Vend 2000 Superior Energy Systems' propane autogas dispenser allows fleet customers to easily track driver identification, gallons pumped and vehicle mileage and can create standard reports without the need to purchase and install separate technology. A self-contained, touchscreen system makes refueling a simple process and drivers can easily refuel with a key fob or access number.

The turnkey units, which use a ultra-low emission fuel nozzle, comply with all applicable National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and Canadian Standards Association (CSA) standards and are also built to Underwriters Laboratories (UL) standards. This means the dispensers can be added to any existing fuel island, alongside conventional gasoline, and diesel dispensers. PRO-Vend units are also National Type Evaluation Program (NTEP) certified and accepted by the Canadian National Conference of Weights and Measures.

"One hundred million gallons of propane autogas pumped is a tremendous accomplishment for Superior Energy Systems, and we are pleased to play a role in that accomplishment," said John Hutchison, director of operations for Prism Propane in North Baltimore, Ohio. "The ability of its PRO-Vend dispensers to track gallons pumped via its web-based fuel management system is a substantial help for our customers in managing both budgets and drivers."

About Superior Energy Systems, Ltd.: For more than 40 years, Superior Energy Systems has supplied propane infrastructure and services. We bring together engineering, manufacturing and construction expertise while focusing on operational excellence and turnkey systems. We build made-to-order propane vaporizers and mixers, portable and permanent rail towers, metering and odorant skids, and propane autogas dispensers. We have manufactured more bulk plants and trans-shipment terminals throughout the United States than any other company. Visit us at our Cleveland headquarters or learn more at SuperiorNRG.com.

