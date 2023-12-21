Superior Fence & Rail Opens Location in West Houston, Texas

Superior Fence & Rail of Southwest Houston has grown and is now serving the Fulshear, Katy, and Cypress areas
WEST HOUSTON, Texas, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Superior Fence & Rail is happy to announce its Southwest Houston location has now expanded into the West Houston territory. Owned by The LaViolas, this Superior Fence & Rail office is growing at a rapid pace.
Stacey LaViola is no stranger in the Katy community. She's a realtor with C.R. Realty, a volunteer with Serve Up a Cure and an ambassador for the Central Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce. In addition, Stacey is active with the Sanctuary for Foster Care Real Estate Group as well as the Hope Impacts annual golf fundraiser. When the opportunity arose to expand the current Superior Fence & Rail Southwest Houston office, the decision was clear.
"We are excited for the opportunity to grow and to serve even more of the West Houston territory," says Stacey. "In such a fragmented industry, here at SFR, we excel with exceptional quality service and products. Our standards and expectations as business owners are high and we welcome the opportunity to continue to provide such service."
"We are excited to see the Southwest Houston office continue to grow," says Zach Peyton, Brand President of Superior Fence & Rail. "They know how to build a team that is dedicated to client service and there is no doubt they will be the leading fence company in West Houston in no time."
Superior Fence & Rail of West Houston services the Fulshear, Katy and Cypress areas while the Southwest Houston office will continue to serve the Richmond, Rosenburg, Pearland, Friendswood and Sugar Land areas.
About Superior Fence & Rail
Superior Fence & Rail was founded in Florida and began franchising in the U.S. in 2017. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, Superior Fence & Rail is committed to providing first class service and quality fence products. Learn more about Superior Fence & Rail at superiorfenceandrail.com or fencefranchise.superiorfenceandrail.com
Briana Spence, Empower Brands, bspence@empowerfranchising.com
