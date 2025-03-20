Superior Living Foundation, Inc. Acquires 14 Skilled Nursing Facilities in Texas for $250.2 Million

"This acquisition represents a significant step forward in expanding our mission-driven approach to healthcare and residential services," said Moiz Doriwala, President of Superior Living Foundation, Inc. Post this

"This acquisition represents a significant step forward in expanding our mission-driven approach to healthcare and residential services," said Moiz Doriwala, President of Superior Living Foundation, Inc. "By maintaining the current owner-operator as our manager, we expect the high quality and levels of service to continue while establishing a strong presence in the growing Texas market."

Superior Living Foundation, Inc. was represented by Foley & Lardner LLP, while Marathon Capital Strategies, LLC served as financial advisor to the organization's Board of Directors.

About Superior Living Foundation, Inc.

Superior Living Foundation, Inc. is a Maryland-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing affordable inpatient and outpatient healthcare, residential, and housing services to vulnerable populations. Founded in 2017, the organization offers a comprehensive range of services, including skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, psychiatric and behavioral healthcare, and addiction treatment. By integrating healthcare and residential support, Superior Living Foundation ensures high-quality, holistic care solutions that address the diverse needs of individuals across all age groups.

Media Contact

Janet Davis, Meridian Senior Living, 1 7036748310, [email protected], https://www.meridiansenior.com

