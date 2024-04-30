Superior Paving Corp. and EZ STREET® Revolutionize Pothole Repair with Robotic Operation and Ambient® Asphalt Technology

EZ Street Asphalt alongside Partner Superior Paving Corp., trailblazers in advanced asphalt technology, recently hosted a successful open house event at its Bealeton, VA facility, on April 25th, 2024 unveiling groundbreaking robotic technologies designed to enhance efficiency without displacing jobs. The event highlighted the company's commitment to innovation and community in the asphalt industry.
BEALETON, Va., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The open house featured the introduction of a state-of-the-art robotic arm that packages 50-pound bags of EZ Street, demonstrating their collective dedication to cutting-edge technology and efficient operations. This robotic solution is part of the company's broader strategy to adopt Ambient® Asphalt Technology by EZ Street, which ensures durability and sustainability in road maintenance.
David Helmick, EVP Operations at Superior Paving, emphasized the positive impact of automation, "Our new robotic operation is a pivotal moment for us as we escalate our eForts to combat pavement challenges across the Mid-Atlantic and beyond. This technology allows us to enhance our operations while ensuring job security and efficiency for our employees."
David White, President at Superior Paving, further highlighted the transformative potential of the technology: "This is fundamentally about harnessing technology to work alongside our people, enhancing and innovating within the asphalt industry. It's not just about adopting new tools; it's about embedding these technologies into our workflows to improve both product and process."
The sentiment was echoed by Dag Seagren, co-founder of EZ Street, who highlighted the human element at the core of technological adoption. "Adopting robots and technology can work in tandem with companies that love people. Automation and robots are not about taking jobs but about enhancing safety and accuracy in repetitive tasks, allowing our people to focus on more critical aspects of their roles," Seagren explained.
The event was not only a showcase of technological advancements but also a celebration of the strong community ties and the skilled workforce at Superior Paving. The presence of all employees from The EZ Street Company underscored the company's ethos of being in the 'relationship business,' reinforcing that innovation does not detract from their community focus.
Superior Paving remains at the forefront of the asphalt industry's shift towards high-tech solutions. This open house marks a significant step in the company's journey towards redefining industry standards and leading the way in infrastructure improvement. The company's commitment to both technological innovation and its workforce promises a future where roads are not only built to last but are also created through the eForts of a dedicated and valued team.
About Superior Paving
Superior Paving Corp. stands as a beacon of quality and reliability in the paving industry, with its inception dating back to 1976 in Gainesville, Virginia. The company is renowned for its exceptional work quality, leadership excellence, and unwavering commitment to employee welfare and customer satisfaction, securing its status as an industry leader.
About EZ STREET®
EZ STREET® is a cutting-edge asphalt solutions company headquartered in Miami, Florida. We're driven by a passion for innovation and a commitment to excellence. Our pioneering Ambient® Asphalt Technology sets new standards for performance and durability, revolutionizing the industry.
