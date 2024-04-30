Superior Paving Corp. and EZ STREET® Revolutionize Pothole Repair with Robotic Operation and Ambient® Asphalt Technology

"This is fundamentally about harnessing technology to work alongside our people, enhancing and innovating within the asphalt industry. It's not just about adopting new tools; it's about embedding these technologies into our workflows to improve both product and process."- David White Post this

David White, President at Superior Paving, further highlighted the transformative potential of the technology: "This is fundamentally about harnessing technology to work alongside our people, enhancing and innovating within the asphalt industry. It's not just about adopting new tools; it's about embedding these technologies into our workflows to improve both product and process."

The sentiment was echoed by Dag Seagren, co-founder of EZ Street, who highlighted the human element at the core of technological adoption. "Adopting robots and technology can work in tandem with companies that love people. Automation and robots are not about taking jobs but about enhancing safety and accuracy in repetitive tasks, allowing our people to focus on more critical aspects of their roles," Seagren explained.

The event was not only a showcase of technological advancements but also a celebration of the strong community ties and the skilled workforce at Superior Paving. The presence of all employees from The EZ Street Company underscored the company's ethos of being in the 'relationship business,' reinforcing that innovation does not detract from their community focus.

Superior Paving remains at the forefront of the asphalt industry's shift towards high-tech solutions. This open house marks a significant step in the company's journey towards redefining industry standards and leading the way in infrastructure improvement. The company's commitment to both technological innovation and its workforce promises a future where roads are not only built to last but are also created through the eForts of a dedicated and valued team.

About Superior Paving

Superior Paving Corp. stands as a beacon of quality and reliability in the paving industry, with its inception dating back to 1976 in Gainesville, Virginia. The company is renowned for its exceptional work quality, leadership excellence, and unwavering commitment to employee welfare and customer satisfaction, securing its status as an industry leader.

About EZ STREET®

EZ STREET® is a cutting-edge asphalt solutions company headquartered in Miami, Florida. We're driven by a passion for innovation and a commitment to excellence. Our pioneering Ambient® Asphalt Technology sets new standards for performance and durability, revolutionizing the industry.

For further information and insights into EZ Street and Superior Paving's innovations and community projects, follow their journey on social media and their website.

