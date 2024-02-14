Superior Products Presented Technical & Training Award at O'Reilly Auto Parts 2024 Leadership Conference

"Our team has worked hard to ensure that Superior Products sees sales growth at O'Reilly Auto Parts," says Glenn Docter, Owner and CFO at Superior Products. "It was amazing to have that effort recognized by O'Reilly." Post this

The Superior Products team kicked off their O'Reilly Sales Blitz in late March 2023. From March through October 31, Superior Products Territory Sales Managers (TSMs) completed over 3,300 sales calls to over 1,500 stores. The calls included commercial automotive, fleet special market calls, sales meetings, strategic sales blitzes, PBE (Paint Body and Equipment), along with Parts City support. The Superior team also fielded hundreds of calls from the O'Reilly team, conducted seven Zoom PowerPoint presentations, and two in-person presentations to the O'Reilly Sales Teams.

"Our relationship with O'Reilly is very important to us. We are constantly in communication with the O'Reilly Team, providing sales resources, materials, and training on Superior Products," said Dave Selph, Director of Operations at Superior Products. "We look forward to the continued growth of this partnership and will add additional Territory Sales Managers to the Superior Products Team as needed to support O'Reilly Sales Blitzes and Relationship Building Programs across the country."

Superior Products currently has two dedicated TSMs supporting O'Reilly and their customers full-time, and there are an additional eight Superior Products team members who are available to support O'Reilly team members and customers daily.

Superior Products manufactures, sells, and distributes a full line of professional automotive appearance and industrial cleaning chemicals. A family-owned business since 1994, the entire line of high-quality products is manufactured in South Roxana, Illinois from domestically made in the USA components. O'Reilly Auto Parts carries a full catalog of Superior Products. For more information, visit http://www.superiorproducts.com.

