SuperKlean Announces Availability of Lockable Temperature Control Wheel Cover for Their Entire DuraMix 8000 Steam & Cold Water Hose Stations

SuperKlean Ships the First of Its 2024 Array of New Hot Water Sanitation Products. Innovative Temperature Control Wheel Gives Thousands of SuperKlean Steam Hose Station Management Teams the Ability to Limit Temperature Control Access with a Low-Cost Solution!

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SuperKlean has begun early shipments of its 'first of many' new product announcements planned for 2024 … a Lockable Cover for Plant and Factory managers to limit access to SuperKlean's renowned DuraMix 8000 Steam & Cold Water Hose Station Mixer. Many managers had already been purchasing quantities of these small lockable units, and most recently have asked SuperKlean to provide a more elegant, customized solution, including an easy to remove lock. SuperKlean has answered their request, with this low-cost solution that fits any of the 10's of thousands of SuperKlean steam hose stations already in use, or soon to be purchased.

This new Temperature Control Globe Valve Cover (Part #: TCW-KL) can be ordered immediately for same day shipment by calling SuperKlean at 800-769-9173, or by sending your purchase order to [email protected].

SuperKlean's world famous DuraMix 8000 Steam Mixing Station offerings have been rated as the #1 steam hose station solution in the world for over a decade, often replacing competitive models that are expensive and difficult to maintain and are often a Safety Hazard to the employees who operate them. SuperKlean's superior design does not allow dangerous steam to escape into the hot water industrial hose and out of the nozzle.

Perhaps one of the most popular and unique features of SuperKlean Steam Hose Stations is the innovative temperature hand-wheel globe valve that enables those who manage DuraMix steam mixers to make small, fine-tuned temperature adjustments to their SuperKlean Steam Hose Station based on factory or plant changes and fluctuations in either steam pressure or cold water pressure in the facility. Now, with SuperKlean's lockable cover, management can easily designate who has access to this important temperature control wheel.

Bob Rudy, VP of Sales and Marketing for SuperKlean said, "SuperKlean is dedicated to making our industry-favorite DuraMix Steam Hose Stations the easiest to use and control in the sanitation washdown industry. We have many more innovative new environmentally exceptional products we will be announcing in the upcoming months and throughout 2024. Stay tuned, and feel free to call us for soon to be released details."

SuperKlean understands that sanitizing plants with the exact hot water temperature required is extremely difficult, without room for error. Many thanks to these hard working sanitation experts for the work they do to keep our foods as safe and pure as possible!

For more information on SuperKlean's extensive line of hot water sanitation products, including industrial hot water guns, hot water hoses, and hose stations, please visit http://www.superklean.com. Or, for immediate technical assistance on what specific products might be best for your application, please contact Dana Rudy, SuperKlean's Sales Manager, directly at 949-576-5679, or any member of our team at 800-769-9173.

