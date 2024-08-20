SuperKlean Announces Full Production of Their New DuraFlow "X" Series Chemical and Bacteria Resistant Spray Nozzle. Works with Over 1600 Tested Chemicals!

SuperKlean Takes the Lead in the Industrial Sanitation and Washdown Market With Their New Hardened and Ruggedized Stainless Steel Hot Water Spray Nozzle That Provides Extended Chemical and Bacteria Resistance Across Dozens of Food, Beverage, and Pharma Industries.

BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SuperKlean Washdown Products has announced immediate availability and full production of its new, innovative DuraFlow "X" Series Chemical and Bacteria Resistance Spray Nozzle. This Chemical Application spray nozzle is now shipping worldwide to Food, Beverage and Pharmaceutical producers who use many food-friendly chemicals in their production lines.

For the first time, Plant and Factory Managers can choose a famous, industry-revered SuperKlean DH Series, Chemical and Bacteria Hardened and Ruggedized hot water gun, already proven with over two decades of massive shipments to Fortune 500 Plant and Factories across the globe. Bob Rudy, VP Sales and Marketing for SuperKlean stated, "For many years thousands of food and beverage companies have used our Classic DH Series nozzle, due to its ability to handle the harshest and often bacteria-laden, critical environments. Over the last 5 years we have significantly improved this most popular stainless steel nozzle to further guard against bacteria, while allowing over 1600 commonly used chemicals to be sprayed through this new DH "X" Series hot water spray nozzle."

Over 5 years ago SuperKlean began working on improving the Chemical Application capabilities of their industry-trusted DH Series Classic nozzle. SuperKlean worked closely with distributors to the Dairy industry, a leader in the world-wide Pharmaceutical market, and a multi-billion dollar Food Condiment manufacturer. Each provided detailed information and testing to SuperKlean's washdown equipment engineering team. After several iterations, SuperKlean formally announced their "X" hot water gun in early 2024. These hot water spray nozzles, supporting temperatures up to 200 degrees F (93 degrees C) are becoming the "go-to" hot water spray nozzle in over 30 different vertical markets.

For over a decade SuperKlean has also been told that their DH Series heavy duty water gun design was the best in the industry for reducing bacterial-load during plant and factory operation. This is especially important in all Pharmaceutical on Cosmetic-related production. One huge pharmaceutical company asked if we could even improve bacteria resistance even further, based on results from their high precision bacterial measuring equipment. At that time SuperKlean's DH-type hot water nozzles were the best they could find. The result was SuperKlean's excellent "X" Series family of heavy duty spray nozzles.

SuperKlean publishes a List with over 1600 (and growing) chemicals that the "X" Series industrial spray nozzles are compatible with. Please check out SuperKlean's "X" Series Chemical Resistance Guide here, SuperKleans-Chemical-Resistance-Guide.pdf a detailed 67 page Guide to the demonstrated Chemical Resistance of not only our "X" Series Chemical Resistant Spray Nozzle, but also our new Dairy Milking Parlor Chemical Resistant Milking Parlor heavy duty hose spray nozzle announced and debuted at the 2024 World Agricultural Expo in Tulare, California.

For more information on SuperKlean's new "X" Series Chemical and Bacteria Resistant Spray Nozzle, please visit https://www.superklean.com/our-products/duraflow-x-nozzle/ , or call us directly at 800-769-9173. We will be happy to provide you with more detailed information. Please also visit our website for the best Washdown Equipment, always in stock for same or next day shipping. This includes Hose Swivel Adapters, Hose Swivel Fittings, the industry's leading washdown hose stations, and a wide selection of hot water hoses, built to your specifications. We are always there for you with immediate technical assistance and great support.

Bob Rudy, SuperKlean, 800-769-9173, [email protected], https://www.superklean.com

