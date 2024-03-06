SuperKlean Elevates Industry Standards with the New DuraFlow "X" Nozzle

SuperKlean proudly introduces the DuraFlow "X" Nozzle, a cutting-edge addition to its nozzle line, showcasing enhanced durability, ergonomic design, and advanced safety features. Crafted from high-quality stainless steel and offering superior resistance to bacteria and chemicals, the DuraFlow "X" is the optimal choice for industries prioritizing hygiene and efficiency. Contact SuperKlean today to learn more about this innovative solution and elevate your industrial washdown experience.

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SuperKlean, renowned for its expertise in industrial washdown solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of the DuraFlow "X" Nozzle – a groundbreaking addition to its acclaimed nozzle line. This latest innovation is a testament to SuperKlean's relentless pursuit of excellence, driven by continuous customer feedback and a commitment to environmental stewardship and continuous improvement.

Innovative Design and Enhanced Features:

Extended Bacterial and Chemical Resistance: Building upon the success of the popular DH series, the DuraFlow "X" Nozzle offers superior resistance to bacteria and chemicals. This makes it the most reliable choice for industries where hygiene and cleanliness are paramount.

Durable Construction: Crafted from exceptional-quality 304 Stainless Steel, the DuraFlow "X" is designed to withstand harsh industrial environments and rigorous usage.

Ergonomic and Lightweight: Weighing just 1.53 lbs, the nozzle boasts an ergonomic design, complete with a 4-position locking mechanism, ensuring comfortable and efficient operation for factory team members.

Enhanced Safety Features: The nozzle maintains SuperKlean's focus on safety, featuring a front trigger guard and well-balanced handling, making it a dependable tool in any setting.

Standard Compatibility: Equipped with a ½" female NPT inlet, the DuraFlow "X" Nozzle offers seamless integration into existing systems.

A Legacy of Trust and Improvement:

SuperKlean's DuraFlow "X" Nozzle is not just a product; it's a symbol of the company's ethos – to continuously innovate while respecting and improving upon its trusted legacy. For over 20 years, SuperKlean's nozzles have set industry benchmarks, and the DuraFlow "X" Nozzle is poised to raise the bar even higher.

Environmental Commitment:

SuperKlean stands committed to sustainability and environmental responsibility. The DuraFlow "X" Nozzle is a reflection of this commitment, offering a more environmentally friendly solution to industrial cleaning challenges.

Availability and Contact:

The DuraFlow "X" Nozzle is available in three distinct colors, each marked with a dark blue trigger indicating its advanced capabilities. SuperKlean encourages interested customers to reach out for more information or to place their orders.

For detailed information or to order the DuraFlow "X" Nozzle, please contact SuperKlean at 800-769-9173, [email protected], or visit superklean.com.

