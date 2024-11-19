SuperKlean Washdown Products Chemical and Bacteria Resistant "X" Nozzle, Released 10 Months Ago for the World-wide Pharma Market.

Now Extended for Use in Over 30 Different Vertical Markets! The "X" Nozzle, Designed for Pharma, Moved Quickly as an Answer for Food & Beverage, then Dairies, Now Perfect For Any Industrial Use.
BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Written by: Bob Rudy, SuperKlean VP Worldwide Sales & Marketing
Over 5 years ago, one of the world's leading and most famous Pharmaceutical giants came to SuperKlean and told us your D-Series industrial hot water nozzles are the most bacteria resistant nozzles we have ever tested on our high precision scientific bacteria measuring scientific equipment. Can you improve even more?
The story goes that this factory went as far as, for years, hanging their SuperKlean nozzles and hoses from the rafters, between shifts, to let them dry completely so no pathogens could build up during the hours or even minutes prior to the next shift. SuperKlean was humbled by the accolades from this famous partners and honored to embark on a quest to further improve our ability to keep our nozzles pristine as possible from the world's growing bacteria and pathogen threat.
The "X" Originally Delivered in December 2024
SuperKlean delivered, with the production of our new "X" Series DH nozzle in December of 2023. Pharmaceutical companies across the globe are getting the message. Other vertical markets soon found out SuperKlean's success in early 2024 and started purchasing our "X" industrial nozzle for food production. SuperKlean designed our "X" nozzle to avoid build-up of bacteria, but with the added benefit of being able to work in environments with a wide range of industrial chemicals used to disinfect equipment, and even spraying diluted chemicals directly through our hot water "X" nozzle.
Then in February of 2024 SuperKlean made a surprise announcement at the biggest Farm Show in the entire world, the World Ag Expo in California, showcasing another version of this nozzle for use in Dairy Milking Parlors, for spraying milk cow teats with friendly chemicals including chlorine dioxide, iodine and other solutions for elimination of bacteria.
With the word out worldwide to a growing number of industrial and commercial vertical markets, SuperKlean is now selling the "X" nozzle and our new Dairy Milking Parlor guns to industries we had never thought had such a great need for both reduction of bacteria and standing up to environments where chemicals are used more and more to keep the world's population safe from pathogens in their foods, beverages, medicines, milk, cosmetics, and numerous other products that come into contact with our species.
Vertical Markets Where Bacteria Resistance and/or Various Chemical Usage is Required
Here is a list of major markets where SuperKlean's "X" nozzle works, with over 1600 Chemicals:
- Food Plants and Factories
- Ice Cream Plants
- Breweries
- Wineries
- Cheese Manufacturers
- Soft Drink Makers
- Cereal and Pasta Products
- Bakery Products
- Chocolate and Confectionary
- Restaurant Industry
- Bread Manufacturers
- Pharmaceutical
- Distilleries
- Milk and Juice Producers
- Cured Meats
- Nutraceutical/Supplement Manufacturers
- Textile Products
- Flavor/Fragrance Industry
- Food Retailers
- Perfume Makers
- Miscellaneous Beverages
- Slaughterhouses
- Orchard and Fruit Producers
- Vegetable Growers/ Producers
- Meat Processing
- Seafood Industry
- Poultry Processing
- Snack and Functional Foods
VP of Worldwide Sales and Marketing for SuperKlean, Bob Rudy, said, " Our success with SuperKlean's DH Series nozzle family has steadily increased over the last 15 years. End Users and Distributors, Plant and Safety Managers and so many others trusted this DH Classic nozzle. Now with our recent addition of the "X" and Dairy nozzle versions, the word is spreading like wildfire that if you have a difficult application requiring reduction of bacteria or usage of chemicals, SuperKlean has the industrial nozzle solution for you."
An Even Wider Range of SuperKlean Industrial Nozzles are in the Works!
SuperKlean plans on further expansion of their full nozzle industrial and commercial nozzle SKU's which is already the washdown industry's widest and most thorough spray nozzle line-up.
Bob Rudy went on the explain, "SuperKlean's list of carefully tested chemicals in continuing to grow, and now includes over 1600 chemical types! More factories and diverse markets are contacting us for additional spray nozzle functionality, attachments, and capabilities. We will continue to listen to our customers and innovate, according to their needs. We would like to offer so many thanks to Pharma, Food, and Dairymen around the globe for our opportunity to serve you!"
For more information on SuperKlean Chemical & Bacteria resistant hot water nozzles, or our complete line of Steam and Cold Water hose stations, hose barb adapters, and hot water hoses, please call us directly for immediate assistance at 800-769-9173, or visit http://www.SuperKlean.com. We hope your research of our products and video presentations will also help you choose the right washdown solutions for your needs. SuperKlean looks forward to serving you with the best products and friendly services!
