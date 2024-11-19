SuperKlean Washdown Products Chemical and Bacteria Resistant "X" Nozzle, Released 10 Months Ago for the World-wide Pharma Market.

SuperKlean's list of carefully tested chemicals in continuing to grow, and now includes over 1600 chemical types! More factories and diverse markets are contacting us for additional spray nozzle functionality, attachments, and capabilities. - Bob Rudy, VP of Sales and Marketing Post this

The story goes that this factory went as far as, for years, hanging their SuperKlean nozzles and hoses from the rafters, between shifts, to let them dry completely so no pathogens could build up during the hours or even minutes prior to the next shift. SuperKlean was humbled by the accolades from this famous partners and honored to embark on a quest to further improve our ability to keep our nozzles pristine as possible from the world's growing bacteria and pathogen threat.

The "X" Originally Delivered in December 2024

SuperKlean delivered, with the production of our new "X" Series DH nozzle in December of 2023. Pharmaceutical companies across the globe are getting the message. Other vertical markets soon found out SuperKlean's success in early 2024 and started purchasing our "X" industrial nozzle for food production. SuperKlean designed our "X" nozzle to avoid build-up of bacteria, but with the added benefit of being able to work in environments with a wide range of industrial chemicals used to disinfect equipment, and even spraying diluted chemicals directly through our hot water "X" nozzle.

Then in February of 2024 SuperKlean made a surprise announcement at the biggest Farm Show in the entire world, the World Ag Expo in California, showcasing another version of this nozzle for use in Dairy Milking Parlors, for spraying milk cow teats with friendly chemicals including chlorine dioxide, iodine and other solutions for elimination of bacteria.

With the word out worldwide to a growing number of industrial and commercial vertical markets, SuperKlean is now selling the "X" nozzle and our new Dairy Milking Parlor guns to industries we had never thought had such a great need for both reduction of bacteria and standing up to environments where chemicals are used more and more to keep the world's population safe from pathogens in their foods, beverages, medicines, milk, cosmetics, and numerous other products that come into contact with our species.

Vertical Markets Where Bacteria Resistance and/or Various Chemical Usage is Required

Here is a list of major markets where SuperKlean's "X" nozzle works, with over 1600 Chemicals:

Food Plants and Factories

Ice Cream Plants

Breweries

Wineries

Cheese Manufacturers

Soft Drink Makers

Cereal and Pasta Products

Bakery Products

Chocolate and Confectionary

Restaurant Industry

Bread Manufacturers

Pharmaceutical

Distilleries

Milk and Juice Producers

Cured Meats

Nutraceutical/Supplement Manufacturers

Textile Products

Flavor/Fragrance Industry

Food Retailers

Perfume Makers

Miscellaneous Beverages

Slaughterhouses

Orchard and Fruit Producers

Vegetable Growers/ Producers

Meat Processing

Seafood Industry

Poultry Processing

Snack and Functional Foods

VP of Worldwide Sales and Marketing for SuperKlean, Bob Rudy, said, " Our success with SuperKlean's DH Series nozzle family has steadily increased over the last 15 years. End Users and Distributors, Plant and Safety Managers and so many others trusted this DH Classic nozzle. Now with our recent addition of the "X" and Dairy nozzle versions, the word is spreading like wildfire that if you have a difficult application requiring reduction of bacteria or usage of chemicals, SuperKlean has the industrial nozzle solution for you."

An Even Wider Range of SuperKlean Industrial Nozzles are in the Works!

SuperKlean plans on further expansion of their full nozzle industrial and commercial nozzle SKU's which is already the washdown industry's widest and most thorough spray nozzle line-up.

Bob Rudy went on the explain, "SuperKlean's list of carefully tested chemicals in continuing to grow, and now includes over 1600 chemical types! More factories and diverse markets are contacting us for additional spray nozzle functionality, attachments, and capabilities. We will continue to listen to our customers and innovate, according to their needs. We would like to offer so many thanks to Pharma, Food, and Dairymen around the globe for our opportunity to serve you!"

For more information on SuperKlean Chemical & Bacteria resistant hot water nozzles, or our complete line of Steam and Cold Water hose stations, hose barb adapters, and hot water hoses, please call us directly for immediate assistance at 800-769-9173, or visit http://www.SuperKlean.com. We hope your research of our products and video presentations will also help you choose the right washdown solutions for your needs. SuperKlean looks forward to serving you with the best products and friendly services!

