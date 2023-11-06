SUPERLATIVE'S Sundance Success Began with Production Co.'s Roadshow Films/Investor Videos

Production house SUPERLATIVE's recent feature film along continued prowess in roadshow films and investor videos has led to success at the Sundance Film Festival. SUPERLATIVE'S alliance with actor Forest Whitaker and American film producer Nina Yang Bonjiovi resulted in the feature film, TO LIVE, AND DIE, AND LIVE
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Production house SUPERLATIVE's recent feature film along continued prowess in roadshow films and investor videos has led to success at the Sundance Film Festival. SUPERLATIVE'S alliance with actor Forest Whitaker and American film producer Nina Yang Bonjiovi resulted in the feature film, TO LIVE, AND DIE, AND LIVE. Director Qasim Basir's movie exploring addiction, love and community sold out at Sundance and is rated 89 percent on Fresh Tomatoes. The film stars Amin Joseph, Skye P. Marshall, Omari Hardwick, Cory Hardrict, Dana Gourrier and Maryam Basir. Basir has directed multiple client direct campaigns for SUPERLATIVE, including a roadshow film.
According to Dezil, SUPERLATIVE's journey from commercials and branded content, roadshow films and investor videos to Sundance began two years ago. "We have completed over two dozen of these projects, shooting in the UK, Switzerland, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Germany and India," he says. "This led to our rapid growth from a boutique production company to a creative production studio. For SUPERLATIVE, content for Fortune 500 companies like Mobileye, Qualtrics, GlobalFoundries, Coursera and SentinelOne has yielded impressive results."
To continue the creative development of its directorial roster, SUPERLATIVE recently added studio and stage space in London along with an Atlanta office complete with full post-production partner capabilities. The Los Angeles headquarters continues to be based in El Segundo, California.
SUPERLATIVE is a production company and creative collective that produces work with global scale, craftsmanship and creative potency. We are multifaceted and multicultural, artists and filmmakers, both old school and new school. Our work strives to inspire and elevate the human experience. We always keep it real as we collaborate to craft the best art possible.
