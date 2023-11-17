SUPERLATIVE'S Sundance Success Began with Production Co.'s Roadshow Films/Investor Videos

Production house SUPERLATIVE's recent feature film along with continued prowess in roadshow films and investor videos has led to success at the Sundance Film Festival.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Production house SUPERLATIVE's recent feature film along with continued prowess in roadshow films and investor videos has led to success at the Sundance Film Festival. SUPERLATIVE'S alliance with actor Forest Whitaker and American film producer Nina Yang Bonjiovi resulted in the feature film, TO LIVE, AND DIE, AND LIVE. Director Qasim Basir's movie exploring addiction, love and community sold out at Sundance and is rated 89 percent on Fresh Tomatoes. The film stars Amin Joseph, Skye P. Marshall, Omari Hardwick, Cory Hardrict, Dana Gourrier and Maryam Basir. Basir has directed multiple client direct campaigns for SUPERLATIVE, including a roadshow film. The announcement was made by Superlative EP Pia Clemente, Managing Director David Kwan and Creative Manager Stefan Dezil.