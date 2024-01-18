Supernatural Encounter Changed the Trajectory of the Author's Life

Hosea 4:6 states, 'My people parish for lack of knowledge.' I wrote this book because there is a very real battle ensuing for souls. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Sadd said, "Hosea 4:6 states, 'My people parish for lack of knowledge.' I wrote this book because there is a very real battle ensuing for souls. It is my mission to expose New Age practices and other seemingly harmless activities employed by the Enemy as potent instruments that lead people into spiritual captivity. Jesus died to set the captives free, and it is time for people to come to the realization that they have come into agreement with evil veiled as light and learn how Jesus can release them from their imprisonment. My testimony exemplifies what I heard the Lord call the 'Church to Cauldron Pipeline.' People are hungry for a move of God, yet many churches are suppressing the move of the Holy Spirit, which is thrusting His people into witchcraft—from church to the occult. This imprisonment is happening at an individual level and as the body of Christ. The Lord is calling for Shepherds to gather His scattered sheep before it's too late."

Wendy Sadd is a spiritual warrior called to expose and dismantle darkness veiled as light. She has been an educator for 25 years in addition to being an author, mother, and prodigal daughter with a radical testimony. She is zealous for the Lord who, in His mercy, pulled her out of a life of witchcraft and placed her on the front lines of His end-time army. Sadd loves the outdoors, trained as a wilderness first responder, and received her volunteer firefighter/EMT Licensure. She has always aspired to save people and acknowledges that God had intended her to save not just lives, but souls as well.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Battle for Your Soul: Exposing the Plans of Darkness is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

