Superstar, Molly Shannon, To Headline Atlanta Women's Foundation 28th Annual Numbers Too Big To Ignore Luncheon

Shannon recently inked a first-look development deal with HBO Max and has been tapped for a season-long arc on the fourth season of Hulu's hit mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building. Most recently, Shannon appeared in the award-winning first season of HBO's critically acclaimed The White Lotus; the independent drama A Good Person opposite Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman; and Promising Young Woman, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture.

In 2000, she received an Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program." In 2017, she was awarded the Independent Spirit Award for "Best Supporting Actress" for her performance in the highly acclaimed drama Other People.

Shannon's 2022 New York Times best-selling memoir Hello Molly! reveals her resiliency after a family tragedy that forever changed her.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Ms. Shannon as this year's featured speaker," says Kari B. Love, Chief Executive Officer of AWF, "We hope you'll Join us for an afternoon of empowerment, laughter, and inspiration as Molly shares more on embracing hope and joy in life, even in the face of tragedy. This spirit embodies the work of the Atlanta Women's Foundation. The women and girls benefitting from our grants flourish despite their traumas once they receive support through our grantees' life-changing programs."

Numbers Too Big To Ignore is AWF's largest annual fundraising luncheon, drawing over 1,800 guests to support programs for women and girls. Guests share a common goal of uplifting women and girls by creating an unwavering support network to grow stronger and thrive.

WHEN: Wednesday, October 30, 2023, 12-1:30 pm

WHERE: Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA

INFO: For sponsorship information, email [email protected]

AWF has held this important event for many years, hosting such past honored speakers as Jane Fonda & Gloria Steinem, Maya Angelou, Madeleine Albright, Dr. Jill Biden & Laura W. Bush, Condoleezza Rice, and last year's speaker Brooke Shields.

The Atlanta Women's Foundation plays an essential role in helping more women and girls to live safe, economically self-sufficient, and vibrant lives. This work is only made possible through events like Numbers Too Big To Ignore and the generous support of the community. To learn more, visit http://www.atlantawomen.org. Sponsorships open on May 1, 2024, with table and ticket sales beginning later this summer.

The Atlanta Women's Foundation is a catalyst for change in the lives of women and girls. Since 1998, we have invested over $27 million in the Atlanta area. We raise funds for grantmaking through a collective impact model that amplifies the work of strategic nonprofits serving the metro area. In addition to our role as a funder, we provide leadership and philanthropic training, conduct research into the challenges faced by women and girls in our communities, and create experiences that bring people and organizations together.

