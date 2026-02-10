Supervisor360 launches re-engineered field service management platform for UK service providers

Supervisor360 has been rebuilt to give operations teams confidence in what's happening on the ground, without adding complexity to day-to-day work. Post this

Supervisor360 has been rebuilt to address these challenges. The platform connects control room operations with field execution, allowing managers to monitor activity, validate service delivery, and respond to operational issues in real time. Tasks, schedules, attendance, audits, and on-site inspections are managed within a single operational flow, replacing disconnected systems and manual reconciliation with a comprehensive FSM solution.

Field teams capture evidence of work completed, while managers plan and coordinate resources across sites, shifts, and contracts. Reporting and performance data are generated directly from execution, supporting SLA compliance, audit readiness, and operational accountability as organisations scale.

"As service operations grow, the challenge is no longer whether work is completed, but whether organisations can stand behind it," said Deyan Petkov, CEO at DSI and CTO of Supervisor360. "Supervisor360 has been rebuilt to give operations teams confidence in what's happening on the ground, without adding complexity to day-to-day work."

Alongside the platform upgrade, Supervisor360 has launched a redesigned website reflecting its focus on operational excellence, compliance, and 360° field execution control. The site provides access to product capabilities, industry use cases, and resources for service managers responsible for delivering consistent, compliant, and measurable service outcomes.

The upgraded Supervisor360 platform and new website are available from January 30, 2026. Learn more and contact us at https://supervisor360.co.uk

About Supervisor360

Supervisor360 is a field service management solution developed by DSI Ltd. It supports mid-to-large service organisations in managing distributed field teams, tasks, audits, and compliance across multiple sites. With a growing UK customer base in service industries such as commercial cleaning, transport cleaning, facilities management, security, and maintenance, Supervisor360 provides real‑time visibility, structured workflows, and verifiable proof of service delivery to support operational control and accountability.

Media Contact

Supervisor360, DSI Ltd., 44 20 3769 6808, [email protected], https://supervisor360.co.uk

SOURCE Supervisor360