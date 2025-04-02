Supervity Wins Prestigious Technology of the Year at SSON Impact Awards & Launches Groundbreaking Bot-to-AI Agent (B2A) Initiative

Supervity has won the prestigious Technology of the Year award at the SSON Impact Awards 2025, recognizing its innovative AI Agents platform. Additionally, the company launched the groundbreaking Bot-to-AI Agent (B2A) initiative, enabling enterprises to seamlessly transition from legacy RPA bots to intelligent AI Agents.
RESTON, Va., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supervity, the global leader in Agentic AI software, wins the prestigious Technology of the Year award at the SSON Impact Awards 2025, and launches the industry's first-ever no risk Bot-to-AI Agent (B2A) initiative – a pioneering program for enterprises to accelerate the shift from traditional RPA bots to intelligent, multimodal AI Agents.
The SSON Impact Awards recognized Supervity's AI Agents platform for redefining intelligent process automation with its human-equivalent AI Agents, capable of reading, reasoning, collaborating, and acting across complex business workflows. This industry validation highlights Supervity's RoI impact in driving enterprise productivity at scale using Generative AI.
"Winning the Technology of the Year award at SSON is an amazing moment for us and all emerging AI Agents companies," said Siva Moduga, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Supervity. "It validates our vision and the transformative power of Gen AI Agents for enterprise. Our new B2A initiative launched at SSOW 2025 continues this momentum, enabling organizations to move beyond static and broken legacy RPA bots toward a future of adaptive, contextual, and cost-effective AI enabled automation."
"Traditional RPA bots known for being rule-based, rigid, brittle, manually programmed and costly to create and maintain. RPA bots are no longer fit for today's dynamic enterprise needs in the era of generative AI. "Supervity's Bot-to-AI Agent (B2A) initiative offers a frictionless, no risk/no cost, fast and cost-effective path to modernize legacy RPA automation by replacing bots with Supervity's intelligent AI Agents that learn, adapt, self-heal, and handle exceptions autonomously." said Vijay Navaluri, Co-Founder & Chief Customer Officer of Supervity.
Key benefits of Supervity's B2A initiative include:
- Up to 50% reduction in Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) in automating manual operations
- No-code, prompt-based agentic automation
- Three-week transition with zero disruption
The phased migration plan:
- Week 1: Discover & Plan – Map current RPA workflows
- Week 2: Configure & Test – Customize AI Agents with real-world validation
- Week 3: Deploy & Scale – Transition to live AI Agents and retire bots
Enterprises also benefit from free initial Bot to AI Agent upgrades, eliminating upfront migration risks and ensuring immediate ROI while replacing legacy RPA tools using prompt-based vibe programming.
"Our AI Agents don't just automate - they think, understand context, and evolve with the business," Navaluri added. "This is not just a tech upgrade; it's a paradigm shift for how work gets done using AI workforce."
About Supervity
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Supervity is the world's first and leading Multi-Modal AI Agents software company, operating in 20+ countries. It's on a mission to augment every organisation and person in the world with an AI Agent.
Supervity's AI Agents act as a digital workforce – reading, reasoning, collaborating, and executing complex tasks across departments, with enterprise-grade security and seamless cloud or on-premises deployment.
Supervity is trusted by leading enterprises to power high-impact outcomes across Finance, HR, Operations, and Customer Experience – without writing a single line of code.
For more information, please visit: www.supervity.ai/b2a
