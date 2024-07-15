SUPERZOO 2024 Lanyard Sponsor Announces Chance to Win Big with Limited 'Platinum' Lanyards

"We are excited to be back at SUPERZOO for 2024 and to connect with pet industry professionals from around the world. This addition to our lanyard sponsorship is a fun way to engage with attendees and give back to our loyal partners. We can't wait to see who the lucky winners are!" Blake Anderssen Post this

A complimentary product bundle featuring some of Pet Parents®' popular items.

The grand prize of a $500 credit toward the winner's wholesale order.

Promotion Details and Rules:

Eligibility: All registered attendees of SUPERZOO 2024 are eligible to participate in the promotion.

"Platinum" Lanyards: Of the lanyards distributed at the event, 100 will have a special "platinum" booth number printed on them.

Redemption: Attendees with a "platinum" lanyard must visit the Pet Parents® booth (#1750) to redeem their offer. Offers are non-transferable and must be claimed by the lanyard holder in person.

Grand Prize: The grand prize winner of the $500 wholesale order credit will be randomly selected from the platinum lanyard holders. The winner will be announced in real-time at the event.

Promotion Period: The promotion is valid only during show hours of SUPERZOO 2024, from August 14-16, 2024 .

Join us at SUPERZOO 2024 for an unforgettable event filled with innovation, excitement, and plenty of surprises. Visit Pet Parents® at booth #1750 to learn more about our latest products and take part in this exclusive promotion.

About Pet Parents®

Pet Parents® began its journey in the beginning of 2016 & continues to grow every year. Recognized by Inc. 5000 for being one of the fastest-growing companies in America in 2020, 2021, 2022, & 2023 Pet Parents® believes in better, focusing on making Pet Parenting, Better™. Whether it's products, services, or information, Pet Parents® exists to help. Because they are family.®

