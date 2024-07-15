SUPERZOO 2024 Lanyard Sponsor Announces Chance to Win Big with Limited 'Platinum' Lanyards

Pet Parents®

Jul 15, 2024, 09:00 ET


Pet Parents Announces Sponsorship and Opportunity to Win Exclusive Gifts with Special Platinum Lanyards at North America's Largest Pet Retail Tradeshow.

ANKENY, Iowa, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pet Parents®, a leading innovator in the pet industry, is thrilled to announce it will be the lanyard sponsor at the upcoming SUPERZOO 2024 tradeshow, taking place from August 14-16, 2024, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. As part of this sponsorship, Pet Parents® will be running a special promotion designed to engage and reward attendees.

In an exciting twist, 100 of the nearly 20,000 lanyards distributed at the event will feature a limited edition "platinum" printed lanyard. Attendees who receive a platinum lanyard are invited to visit the Pet Parents® booth (#1750) to claim exclusive offers, including:

  • A complimentary product bundle featuring some of Pet Parents®' popular items.
  • The grand prize of a $500 credit toward the winner's wholesale order.

Promotion Details and Rules:

  • Eligibility: All registered attendees of SUPERZOO 2024 are eligible to participate in the promotion.
  • "Platinum" Lanyards: Of the lanyards distributed at the event, 100 will have a special "platinum" booth number printed on them.
  • Redemption: Attendees with a "platinum" lanyard must visit the Pet Parents® booth (#1750) to redeem their offer. Offers are non-transferable and must be claimed by the lanyard holder in person.
  • Grand Prize: The grand prize winner of the $500 wholesale order credit will be randomly selected from the platinum lanyard holders. The winner will be announced in real-time at the event.
  • Offer Limitations: Only one offer per attendee. Name & company will be asked to verify no abuse of promotion. Offer details, including product availability will be provided at the booth.
  • Promotion Period: The promotion is valid only during show hours of SUPERZOO 2024, from August 14-16, 2024.

Join us at SUPERZOO 2024 for an unforgettable event filled with innovation, excitement, and plenty of surprises. Visit Pet Parents® at booth #1750 to learn more about our latest products and take part in this exclusive promotion.

For more information about Pet Parents® and our products, visit petparentsbrand.com.

Follow Pet Parents® on social: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube and TikTok.

About Pet Parents®

Pet Parents® began its journey in the beginning of 2016 & continues to grow every year. Recognized by Inc. 5000 for being one of the fastest-growing companies in America in 2020, 2021, 2022, & 2023 Pet Parents® believes in better, focusing on making Pet Parenting, Better™. Whether it's products, services, or information, Pet Parents® exists to help. Because they are family.®

