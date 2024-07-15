SUPERZOO 2024 Lanyard Sponsor Announces Chance to Win Big with Limited 'Platinum' Lanyards

Pet Parents Announces Sponsorship and Opportunity to Win Exclusive Gifts with Special Platinum Lanyards at North America's Largest Pet Retail Tradeshow.
ANKENY, Iowa, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pet Parents®, a leading innovator in the pet industry, is thrilled to announce it will be the lanyard sponsor at the upcoming SUPERZOO 2024 tradeshow, taking place from August 14-16, 2024, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. As part of this sponsorship, Pet Parents® will be running a special promotion designed to engage and reward attendees.
In an exciting twist, 100 of the nearly 20,000 lanyards distributed at the event will feature a limited edition "platinum" printed lanyard. Attendees who receive a platinum lanyard are invited to visit the Pet Parents® booth (#1750) to claim exclusive offers, including:
- A complimentary product bundle featuring some of Pet Parents®' popular items.
- The grand prize of a $500 credit toward the winner's wholesale order.
Promotion Details and Rules:
- Eligibility: All registered attendees of SUPERZOO 2024 are eligible to participate in the promotion.
- "Platinum" Lanyards: Of the lanyards distributed at the event, 100 will have a special "platinum" booth number printed on them.
- Redemption: Attendees with a "platinum" lanyard must visit the Pet Parents® booth (#1750) to redeem their offer. Offers are non-transferable and must be claimed by the lanyard holder in person.
- Grand Prize: The grand prize winner of the $500 wholesale order credit will be randomly selected from the platinum lanyard holders. The winner will be announced in real-time at the event.
- Offer Limitations: Only one offer per attendee. Name & company will be asked to verify no abuse of promotion. Offer details, including product availability will be provided at the booth.
- Promotion Period: The promotion is valid only during show hours of SUPERZOO 2024, from August 14-16, 2024.
Join us at SUPERZOO 2024 for an unforgettable event filled with innovation, excitement, and plenty of surprises. Visit Pet Parents® at booth #1750 to learn more about our latest products and take part in this exclusive promotion.
For more information about Pet Parents® and our products, visit petparentsbrand.com.
Follow Pet Parents® on social: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube and TikTok.
About Pet Parents®
Pet Parents® began its journey in the beginning of 2016 & continues to grow every year. Recognized by Inc. 5000 for being one of the fastest-growing companies in America in 2020, 2021, 2022, & 2023 Pet Parents® believes in better, focusing on making Pet Parenting, Better™. Whether it's products, services, or information, Pet Parents® exists to help. Because they are family.®
Media Contact
Amy Ellsworth, Pet Parents®, 1 (515) 800-2390, [email protected], https://petparentsbrand.com/
