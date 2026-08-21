Supplement Brands Chasing Informational Keywords Are Getting Less Traffic, Content Stream Report Finds

New study of 116 supplement websites finds that sites leaning heavily on informational content earn 2.7x less traffic per keyword than those with a balanced content mix
NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Content Stream, an SEO and content agency specializing in health and wellness brands, released its 2026 Supplement Industry SEO Report earlier this month. It is a data analysis of 116 supplement websites covering organic traffic, content strategy, domain authority, and AI search visibility.
The headline finding debunks long-held SEO advice: supplement brands that publish primarily informational content (how-to guides, ingredient breakdowns, and educational blogs) generate 2.7x less organic traffic per keyword than brands with a balanced mix of informational, commercial, and transactional content. On average, the sites with a heavy informational skew see an average of 8,400 monthly visits while balanced-content sites pull in 46,900.
"Like most industries, SEO content strategy in the supplement space has been educate first and sell second," said Matthew Iyiola, founder of Content Stream. "But our recent report shows that this is no longer true, and it hasn't been for a while. Brands pumping out informational content are working harder but getting fewer results."
Findings from the report also challenge another widely held belief in the industry. Despite growing industry anxiety about AI search, 97% of supplement brands already appear in AI Overviews or ChatGPT responses. That is, without any visible dedicated AI strategy. AI visibility, the report finds, simply follows organic search performance.
Data from the report also confirm other SEO tenets. For example, domain authority remains a strong predictor of organic performance. Content Stream's team found a correlation of 0.83 across the sample, meaning backlink equity still drives success.
One finding that surprised the Content Stream team was how little influence technical debt seemed to have on rankings. The typical site in the study had 1.24 broken links per organic page and 2.92 redirects per indexed page, and yet, the metric showed no correlation with traffic loss.
"That doesn't mean supplement brands should ignore their technical SEO," Iyiola added. "It just means that among the hundreds of parameters Google uses to judge performance for supplement brands, redirects and 404s are lower on the list."
The full report is available at contentstream.org/supplement-seo/supplement-report.
Media Contact
Matthew Iyiola, Content Stream Creative Limited, 44 +447482789994, [email protected], contentstream.org
SOURCE Content Stream Creative Limited
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