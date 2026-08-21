Supplement Brands Chasing Informational Keywords Are Getting Less Traffic, Content Stream Report Finds

Like most industries, SEO content strategy in the supplement space has been educate first and sell second. But our recent report shows that this is no longer true, and it hasn't been for a while. Brands pumping out informational content are working harder but getting fewer results. Post this

"Like most industries, SEO content strategy in the supplement space has been educate first and sell second," said Matthew Iyiola, founder of Content Stream. "But our recent report shows that this is no longer true, and it hasn't been for a while. Brands pumping out informational content are working harder but getting fewer results."

Findings from the report also challenge another widely held belief in the industry. Despite growing industry anxiety about AI search, 97% of supplement brands already appear in AI Overviews or ChatGPT responses. That is, without any visible dedicated AI strategy. AI visibility, the report finds, simply follows organic search performance.

Data from the report also confirm other SEO tenets. For example, domain authority remains a strong predictor of organic performance. Content Stream's team found a correlation of 0.83 across the sample, meaning backlink equity still drives success.

One finding that surprised the Content Stream team was how little influence technical debt seemed to have on rankings. The typical site in the study had 1.24 broken links per organic page and 2.92 redirects per indexed page, and yet, the metric showed no correlation with traffic loss.

"That doesn't mean supplement brands should ignore their technical SEO," Iyiola added. "It just means that among the hundreds of parameters Google uses to judge performance for supplement brands, redirects and 404s are lower on the list."

The full report is available at contentstream.org/supplement-seo/supplement-report.

Media Contact

Matthew Iyiola, Content Stream Creative Limited, 44 +447482789994, [email protected], contentstream.org

SOURCE Content Stream Creative Limited