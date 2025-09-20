Supplier diversity pioneer honored with GMSDC 'Legend' award for lifetime achievement

Blue Legend award for lifetime achievement

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Griffin & Strong, P.C., head Rodney Strong was honored as a Blue Legend Award recipient for his legacy of work in supplier diversity.

Strong, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of GSPC, was recognized by the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council at it's Spirit of Alliance Awards as the organization celebrated its 50th anniversary.

As Georgia's leading small business development and supplier diversity advocacy organization, GMSD engages daily with companies that have benefited from the policies that Strong helped put into place. In bestowing the award, the GMSD in a statement said the honor highlights "a lifetime of work that has changed the way cities, states and Fortune 500 companies think about contracting and inclusion."

Strong's vision of providing pathways to growth for entrepreneurs is reflected in the work that GMSD does, and he said he is proud to be honored for helping to create those opportunities.

"What's most satisfying to me is seeing the work from policy lead to opportunities that grow small businesses and help entrepreneurs grow their businesses," he said. "Atlanta's landscape is built on the backs of so many small and minority companies that grew and prospered because they were given a chance."

Griffin & Strong, P.C. is a law and public policy consulting firm based in Atlanta, GA. Since 1992, the firm has represented individual clients, small businesses, corporations, and government entities in public policy consulting, legislation, contract compliance, supplier diversity consulting, and disparity studies.

