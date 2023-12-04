Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics Honor the Top Tech Startups of 2023

The Supply Chain Network, consisting of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics, recognizes the Top Tech Startups of 2023. These companies continue to implement tools such as AI, automation, smart data capture and more to move the needle and make a difference within the supply chain.
FORT ATKINSON, Wis., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, compiled a list of this year's Top Tech Startups, which spotlights the top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.
"Many of today's startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space. Whether it's raising money to improve sustainability, visibility and food safety or empowering companies to enhance the last mile, these startups are putting innovation at the forefront," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "They're introducing real-time tracking and carbon footprint solutions and developing robotics and wearables to better move product from Point A to Point B in the safest, most efficient manner. The future of the supply chain industry is now. And, now is the time to shine a spotlight on these startups' initiatives."
Three winners have been selected to present on Manifest's Innovation Stage, scheduled for Feb. 5-7, 2024, and a number of the other winners will be featured in the event's Education Program.
Recipients of this year's award will also be profiled on FoodLogistics.com and SDCExec.com. To view the full list of Top Tech Startups award winners, visit: https://foodl.me/5z0zecqd
