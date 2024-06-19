Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics Name Optilogic and Sumitomo Corporation of Americas Recipients of 2024 Top Supply Chain Projects Award

This award profiles innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline and improve the supply chain.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, and Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, named Optilogic and customer Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (SCOA) as winners of this year's Top Supply Chain Projects award, which profiles innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline and improve the supply chain.

Optilogic partnered with SCOA, a global organization that was confronted with challenges in effectively managing inventory levels while meeting fluctuating customer demands. SCOA adopted Optilogic's Cosmic Frog supply chain design solution to reevaluate its inventory management approach from focusing on cost reduction to leveraging inventory as a strategic asset for resilience.

"Partnering with Optilogic and capitalizing on Cosmic Frog's powerful cloud-based simulation has empowered us to rethink our inventory strategy and build resilience into every step," said SCOA's Deputy Head of Corporate Logistics Evrim Ertugrul. That's the kind of power and stability we need to continue doing what we do at Sumitomo."

Cosmic Frog empowers SCOA to create and evaluate the cost, service, and risk trade-offs of hundreds of future supply chain scenarios and test the actual outcomes of these scenarios under real-world variability, instilling confidence in supply chain optimization decisions.

Crucial to SCOA's inventory solution is Cosmic Frog's inventory simulation, which allows SCOA to explore a wide range of inventory scenarios in a zero-risk environment, providing a secure decision-making process. With inventory simulation, AI-powered algorithms continually refine scenarios to pinpoint the best solution given business goals. SCOA can then use the best inventory strategy to inform its inventory planning system.

