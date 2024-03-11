Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names Dan Luttner as Recipient of 2024 Pros to Know Award

The Pros to Know award recognizes supply chain leaders who are innovators and architects of efficient and responsible practices within the global supply chain industry. This year's recognition is for the Lifetime Achievement category and marks the sixth consecutive year Plantensive leaders have won this distinguished award.
WASHINGTON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Dan Luttner, Managing Partner at Plantensive, as one of the winners of this year's Pros to Know award, which recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments are an example for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain as a competitive advantage. This year's recognition is for the Lifetime Achievement category and marks the sixth consecutive year Plantensive leaders have won this distinguished award.
"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision makers and pioneers of change and growth. They've spent the last several years creating safer, more efficient supply chains," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Procurement Stars; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible, possible."
In his role, Luttner is responsible for sales and marketing, primarily driving new business in the retail, consumer packaged goods, distribution and manufacturing industries. He also manages Plantensive's partner channels, intra-Vaco activities and analyst relationships. Prior to joining MorganFranklin Consulting, Luttner served as Partner in Vaco's supply chain division, which became Plantensive following the acquisition of MEBC Global. After joining Vaco in 2015, Luttner became Partner in 2018 and Managing Partner in 2021. He brings expertise in supply chain consulting, systems integration, change management and launching and scaling businesses across multiple industries. As a thought leader in the supply chain space, Luttner has contributed articles to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, AWS Industry Solutions, StrategicCFO360 and other publications.
"As someone who's passionate about supply chain transformation, I'm honored to receive this award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive," said Luttner. "We're headed into an extremely exciting period over the next 12 months, as Plantensive further amplifies its revenue and transformational impact across our diverse client base. We're enhancing offerings with advanced planning solutions and expanding our team with additional data science expertise for deeper machine learning insights. Additionally, Plantensive plans to introduce new service lines and expand our managed services division, continuing an established trajectory of innovation and client service excellence."
As part of the Pros to Know application process, nominees were asked about recent achievements and initiatives, as well as their future goals. Under the co-management of Luttner and Managing Partner Derek Cesarz, Plantensive has emerged as a leading force in supply chain planning consulting firms, achieving unprecedented growth in both headcount and profitability over the past year through strategic industry recruitment and university collaborations, in addition to spearheading significant supply chain transformations.
Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Supply & Demand Chain Executive's March 2024 issue, which will be distributed at MODEX 2024 and at www.SDCExec.com.
To view the full list of winners, visit https://sdce.me/9nuat3bs. To learn more about other Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards, visit www.SDCExec.com/awards.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.
About IRONMARKETS
IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.
About Plantensive, A MorganFranklin Company
Plantensive, a MorganFranklin company, is a supply chain and retail planning solutions provider to many of the Fortune 500 and mid-market companies across the consumer packaged goods, distribution, manufacturing and retail industries. Plantensive provides end-to-end supply chain solutions and proven tools to accelerate value by building, implementing and optimizing dynamic, reliable supply chain solutions aligned with business strategies. For more information, go to plantensive.com.
About MorganFranklin Consulting
MorganFranklin Consulting is a management advisory firm that works with leading businesses to address critical finance, technology, cybersecurity and business objectives. The firm's areas of expertise also include on-demand technical accounting, financial reporting, IPO readiness, M&A preparedness and integration, finance transformation, risk advisory, supply chain services and the implementation of enterprise and cloud applications including NetSuite, SAP, Microsoft ERP, OneStream and more. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Raleigh, Charlotte, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm supports clients across the globe. For more information visit: morganfranklin.com.
