"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision makers and pioneers of change and growth," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. Post this

In his role, Luttner is responsible for sales and marketing, primarily driving new business in the retail, consumer packaged goods, distribution and manufacturing industries. He also manages Plantensive's partner channels, intra-Vaco activities and analyst relationships. Prior to joining MorganFranklin Consulting, Luttner served as Partner in Vaco's supply chain division, which became Plantensive following the acquisition of MEBC Global. After joining Vaco in 2015, Luttner became Partner in 2018 and Managing Partner in 2021. He brings expertise in supply chain consulting, systems integration, change management and launching and scaling businesses across multiple industries. As a thought leader in the supply chain space, Luttner has contributed articles to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, AWS Industry Solutions, StrategicCFO360 and other publications.

"As someone who's passionate about supply chain transformation, I'm honored to receive this award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive," said Luttner. "We're headed into an extremely exciting period over the next 12 months, as Plantensive further amplifies its revenue and transformational impact across our diverse client base. We're enhancing offerings with advanced planning solutions and expanding our team with additional data science expertise for deeper machine learning insights. Additionally, Plantensive plans to introduce new service lines and expand our managed services division, continuing an established trajectory of innovation and client service excellence."

As part of the Pros to Know application process, nominees were asked about recent achievements and initiatives, as well as their future goals. Under the co-management of Luttner and Managing Partner Derek Cesarz, Plantensive has emerged as a leading force in supply chain planning consulting firms, achieving unprecedented growth in both headcount and profitability over the past year through strategic industry recruitment and university collaborations, in addition to spearheading significant supply chain transformations.

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Supply & Demand Chain Executive's March 2024 issue, which will be distributed at MODEX 2024 and at www.SDCExec.com.

To view the full list of winners, visit https://sdce.me/9nuat3bs. To learn more about other Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards, visit www.SDCExec.com/awards.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

About Plantensive, A MorganFranklin Company

Plantensive, a MorganFranklin company, is a supply chain and retail planning solutions provider to many of the Fortune 500 and mid-market companies across the consumer packaged goods, distribution, manufacturing and retail industries. Plantensive provides end-to-end supply chain solutions and proven tools to accelerate value by building, implementing and optimizing dynamic, reliable supply chain solutions aligned with business strategies. For more information, go to plantensive.com.

About MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin Consulting is a management advisory firm that works with leading businesses to address critical finance, technology, cybersecurity and business objectives. The firm's areas of expertise also include on-demand technical accounting, financial reporting, IPO readiness, M&A preparedness and integration, finance transformation, risk advisory, supply chain services and the implementation of enterprise and cloud applications including NetSuite, SAP, Microsoft ERP, OneStream and more. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Raleigh, Charlotte, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm supports clients across the globe. For more information visit: morganfranklin.com.

Media Contact:

Brittney Kowalski

(603) 504-2024

[email protected]

Media Contact

Brittney Kowalski, Plantensive, 1 6035042024, [email protected], https://plantensive.com/

SOURCE Plantensive