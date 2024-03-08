Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names Fizyr CEO Ken Fleming as Recipient of 2024 Pros to Know Lifetime Achievement Award

Throughout my time in supply chain and logistics, the teams at the companies I've worked for - especially those at Fizyr, Logistyx and Eyefreight, where I have served as an executive - have been instrumental in building the solutions and services that have reshaped the industry. Post this

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision makers, pioneers of change and growth. They've spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Procurement Stars; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible possible."

Fleming took over as CEO of Fizyr with the purpose of leading North American and European expansion. Under Fleming's leadership, with the smartest and fastest vision AI available for robotic systems and a brilliant team that sees the possibilities in robotic automation, Fizyr radically improves automation efforts for warehouses and 3PLs in eCommerce, retail and logistics. Fizyr's approach to supervised machine learning is solving challenges related to labor availability, reliability and performance in new and refreshing ways. By automating complex tasks in high-variability environments, Fleming and his team are tearing down the last hurdles of practical robotic automation in logistics.

"While it's an honor to be recognized as a Lifetime Achievement recipient in Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know, it's important to recognize the incredible people I've had the pleasure of working and building amazing companies with," said Fleming. "Throughout my time in supply chain and logistics, the teams at the companies I've worked for - especially those at Fizyr, Logistyx and Eyefreight, where I have served as an executive - have been instrumental in building the solutions and services that have reshaped the industry. The same goes for the partner and client teams I've worked with, so many devoted industry players driving the evolution of the supply chain."

With more than 25 years of management experience in software and technology services, Fleming has managed operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands. He has experienced a significant amount of industry change in that time and brings a global perspective without losing sight of the personal challenges of his partners and clients. As a multi-time honoree of the SDCExec Pros to Know award, Fleming has been a recognized and positive influence in the industry. Prior to joining Fizyr, he was honored as CEO of Eyefreight, then as President of Logistyx - both companies focused on last-mile delivery.

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Supply & Demand Chain Executive's March 2024 issue, which will be distributed at MODEX 2024 and at http://www.SDCExec.com.

Go to https://sdce.me/9nuat3bs to view the full list of winners. Go to http://www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about other Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to http://www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

Fizyr offers advanced vision AI for robots, providing the smartest, fastest and most effective brain available to maximize robotic capabilities. Compatible with all major robotics systems on the market, Fizyr enables robots to see, perceive, account for variances, learn and perform more successfully than any other robotic software, and Fizyr partners with top integrators to ensure their success. With demand growing for robotic automation, Fizyr is focused on enabling robotic and systems integrators with the best computer vision capabilities for logistics applications. https://fizyr.com

