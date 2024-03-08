Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names Focal Point CEO Anders Lillevik as a 2024 Pro to Know

At Focal Point, we are committed to elevating the procurement function beyond cost savings. Procurement should continue to be included in strategic business conversations for the role it plays in sustainability, diversity and longevity. Post this

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision makers, pioneers of change and growth. They've spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Procurement Stars; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible, possible."

Lillevik was selected as Pro to Know based on several factors, including his strategic leadership through Focal Point's new platform launch, 2023 rebrand, and major customer acquisitions, along with his ongoing dedication to procurement-focused thought leadership as it relates to ESG, DE&I, ethics and compliance, security risks, and more.

"At Focal Point, we are committed to elevating the procurement function beyond cost savings. Procurement should continue to be included in strategic business conversations for the role it plays in sustainability, diversity and longevity," said Lillevik. "Our continued recognition is a testament to the industry's need for technology, like ours, that brings total visibility to the procurement process. We wouldn't have reached this point without the hard work of the team I am privileged to lead."

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Supply & Demand Chain Executive's March 2024 issue, which will be distributed at MODEX 2024 and at http://www.SDCExec.com.

Go to https://sdce.me/9nuat3bs to view the full list of winners. Go to http://www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about other Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

About Focal Point

Focal Point empowers enterprise Chief Procurement Officers to fully modernize and optimize their operations. With Focal Point's end-to-end procurement management platform, procurement teams can maximize the value of every dollar spent, ensure the safety and security of all transactions, and ultimately enhance the customer experience. Focal Point's platform integrates seamlessly with legacy procurement infrastructure, ensuring maximum ROI on existing investments. Global brands manage their procurement with Focal Point. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Atlanta. For more information, please visit https://www.getfocalpoint.com/ or email [email protected].

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to http://www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

Media Contact

Peter Moran, Indicate Media, (347) 880-2895, [email protected], indicatemedia.com

SOURCE Focal Point