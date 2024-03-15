Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names Hugo Fuentes as Recipient of 2024 Pros to Know Award

This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.

WATERLOO, ON, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Hugo Fuentes, CEO of The Owl Solutions as one of the winners of this year's Pros to Know award, which recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. This recognition is for the Top Procurement Pros Category.

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision-makers, pioneers of change and growth. They've spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Procurement Stars; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible, possible."

Hugo Fuentes, CEO of The Owl Solutions States: "I am truly honored to be recognized as the winner in the procurement category for the 2024 Supply Chain Pros to Know. Procurement professionals play a critical role in balancing efficiency, reliability, responsiveness, and environmentally friendly practices. Top management needs to view Procurement not just as a cost reduction driver but as a value generator.

I am a firm believer in the synergy of people and data. Meaningful operational insights, when presented simply and effectively, have the power to drive amazing outcomes. My inspiration stems from the desire to see supply chain and procurement professionals achieve more. I am convinced that data and insights can transform how people perform in these crucial roles.

This recognition reinforces the importance of our collective efforts in advancing the field of procurement. I am excited about the positive impact we can continue to make by leveraging data, fostering collaboration, and redefining the role of Procurement as a strategic value contributor."

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Supply & Demand Chain Executive's March 2024 issue, which will be distributed at MODEX 2024 and at www.SDCExec.com.

Go to https://sdce.me/9nuat3bs to view the full list of winners.

Go to www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about other Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

About The Owl Solutions

The Owl Solutions is a supply chain performance platform that provides best-in-class visibility and expert support to mid-sized manufacturing companies. They leverage data, insights, and actions to help customers achieve exceptional business outcomes that improve supply chain efficiency and reduce their bottom line.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

Media Contact

Olivia Santucci, https://www.sdcexec.com/, 1 1 833-3843695, [email protected], www.theowlsolutions.com

SOURCE Supply & Demand Chain Executive