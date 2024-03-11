Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names Jessica Biella as Recipient of 2024 Pros to Know Award

"Jessica's exceptional leadership and innovative contributions have not only set her apart, but also serve as a guiding example for other young executives seeking to improve the supply chain to optimize the experience for both businesses and consumers." Christine Kelley, OSM Worldwide Post this

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision makers, pioneers of change and growth. They've spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Procurement Stars; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible, possible."

Recipients of this year's award will be profiled in Supply & Demand Chain Executive's March 2024 issue, which will be distributed at MODEX 2024 and at SDCExec.com.

Go to https://sdce.me/9nuat3bs to view the full list of winners. Go to SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about other Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

