Supply Chain Automation Startup BackOps.ai Secures $2M in Pre-Seed Funding led by Gradient

With the potential to streamline a $100B+ logistics market, BackOps.ai will use the funding to scale the company to meet existing and projected customer demand as well as to expand use cases through further product development. The company plans to build on the success of its current product by eliminating manual data entry, enhancing cross-departmental communication, and ultimately driving operational efficiency to enable teams to focus on strategic initiatives and customer satisfaction.

BackOps.ai was co-founded by Sean McCarthy and Henry Ou, two seasoned professionals with extensive expertise in logistics and AI. Sean, one of the early hires at Amazon Shipping, spearheaded a global sales team at Amazon and observed the significant operational inefficiencies that hindered the supply chain industry. Recognizing the untapped potential of AI to transform supply chain management, Sean and Henry combined their expertise to create BackOps.ai—a platform designed to bring the power of AI to logistics in a way that's accessible and effective for businesses of all sizes.

"BackOps.ai is more than just a solution for today's supply chain challenges—it's a platform built for the future of supply chain operations. We're helping businesses turn complexity into opportunity by using AI to unlock new levels of efficiency, visibility, and scalability. This funding will allow us to further empower our customers to streamline their operations and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving industry," said Sean McCarthy, co-founder and CEO of BackOps.ai.

Customers are already deriving significant value from BackOps.ai by reducing costs and improving service delivery. Current use cases include automating daily reporting, external customer updates, internal team notifications, revenue calculations, and more.

"BackOps.ai is at the forefront of a significant shift in logistics, bringing AI and automation to warehouses and third-party logistics providers. We're excited to support Sean and Henry as they improve outcomes for shippers, customers, and warehouses alike," said Zach Bratun-Glennon, General Partner at Gradient.

"BackOps.ai has become a key part of our daily eCommerce fulfillment operations, but more importantly, it's allowed us to change our mindset for what's possible with AI and automation," said Jake Brenner, CEO of ShipLab SD. "Knowing we have a partner like BackOps.ai has triggered us to rethink how we approach efficiency."

With a simple, plain-text interface, BackOps.ai is a central nervous system linking disparate technologies, such as Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), CRMs, ERPs, and project management tools, into a single stack. The company facilitates data sharing and real-time process automation through key features that are accessible to all users.

The Process Listener function monitors processes and identifies those ready for automation.

The Process Coder function continuously creates scripts to automate processes.

The Process Automator function implements these scripts to create an ever-improving supply chain stack.

About BackOps.ai

BackOps.ai is the AI-driven platform for automating supply chain logistics, acting as the central nervous system for operations. By integrating seamlessly with a company's tech stack, BackOps.ai enables businesses to automate workflows, access real-time data, and make faster, smarter decisions. The platform introduces AI to the supply chain industry in a frictionless manner, leveraging the tools businesses already use to create a seamless and impactful transformation. BackOps.ai is backed by Gradient Ventures and 10VC, with $2 million in pre-seed funding. For more information, visit BackOps.ai.

About Gradient

Gradient has been investing at the forefront of artificial intelligence since 2017. We are led by former founders, technical experts, and domain specialists who have supported hundreds of AI founders from the beginning. Gradient is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.gradient.com.

