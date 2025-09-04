Supply Chain Consultancy TMX Transform Announces 304% U.S. CAGR Since Launching in 2022

TMX Transform cites differentiated supply chain consulting model and fast alignment with changing customer needs as rapid growth drivers

CLEVELAND, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TMX Transform, the burgeoning end-to-end supply chain consultancy, announced today a 304% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over a three-year period through its 2025 fiscal year ending June 30, 2025 (FY25). Since the global consultancy's launch in North America in the fiscal year 2022, it has helped customers solve their most pressing supply chain challenges and delivered more than $10 billion in improvements.

In FY25, TMX Transform served 11 returning customers and seven new customers across 26 strategic supply chain transformation initiatives. The consultancy's FY25 customers include impressive brands such as Hasbro, Bush's Beans and Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast.

"The profound business impact we deliver comes from our consultants' deep understanding of the challenges facing supply chains today and because they've successfully delivered against many of the same challenges before," said Travis Erridge, CEO and co-founder of TMX Transform. "Our team is comprised of former practitioners that have held senior supply chain positions at large brands and driven transformation. They are further differentiated in that we don't stop at strategy but also deliver execution until the intended results are achieved and customer teams are well-positioned to thrive."

Globally, 70% of TMX Transform's clients are repeat customers, a powerful testament to the success of the company's consulting model. TMX Transform's senior consultants are backed by a network of 200 global technical specialists.

"We are pleased with our growth and are especially proud of our returning customers," said Jeff Bornino, President of TMX Transform's North and South American business. "It reflects our commitment to earning the trust of our clients by tailoring customized solutions to solve their specific supply chain needs. We then guide our customers through implementation and change management, ensuring that the transformation objectives are achieved. We don't just leave them with a playbook and walk away. This model is the reason we're excelling in our market."

In addition to TMX Transform's North American growth, it successfully expanded its global footprint into South America in fiscal year 2025 as well. Looking ahead to fiscal year 2026 the company will continue to expand its Supply Chain, Property, and Project Services leadership to support key growth areas including postal and parcel carriers, grocery, retail, consumer packaged goods, fashion and general merchandise and home hardware.

About TMX Transform

TMX Transform is an end-to-end supply chain consultancy dedicated to propelling companies to the next level by optimizing their entire supply chain. With a deep understanding of business needs, TMX Transform delivers tailored solutions that transform the way clients operate from source to end customer. Guided by a team of former industry practitioners and specialists with deep expertise across retail, manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, e-commerce and more, TMX Transform delivers practical and efficient solutions that drive transformation and tangible improvements.

With offices located in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand, TMX Transform is well-equipped to serve clients worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tmxtransform.com.

