Supply Chain Consultant TMX Transform Expands U.S. Business with Facility Automation and Network Redesign Projects

Automation feasibility capabilities and proprietary simulation solutions that support supply chain network optimization enable 160% YOY growth for the company

CLEVELAND, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TMX Transform, a global end-to-end supply chain consultancy with a burgeoning presence in the U.S., today announced 160% year-over-year growth in the U.S. market for the first quarter of its 2026 fiscal year (FY26).

This growth was driven in large part by the increasing demand for its automation feasibility capabilities, which help companies evaluate how their supply chain processes can be automated to improve efficiency, accuracy and profitability. Supported by its proprietary, leading-edge simulation tools, TMX Transform is excelling at providing the deep insights companies need to automate, optimize and redesign their supply chain networks.

"Fast-evolving global business dynamics are making automation and supply chain network redesign key to efficiency, profitability and overall competitiveness. Companies are now wanting to bring manufacturing and distribution much closer to where the goods are consumed. Rising costs and labor constraints are also driving automation and supply chain network rationalization urgency," said Jeff Bornino, President of North America at TMX Transform. "Anchored by our simulation capabilities, TMX Transform helps customers leverage automation and network redesign solutions to address evolving business needs."

Leading-Edge Simulation Capabilities

TMX Transform's proprietary simulation tools are a proven solution to the significantly outdated Excel-based approach to modeling workflows that currently exist in many traditional supply chain networks. The company's approach to simulation provides a dynamic model that can truly simulate supply chain activity through daily transactional data inputs, transactional data profiles synthesized based on characteristics, service level, inventory and order scheduling analysis.

By predicting and managing complex scenarios, TMX Transform's simulation capabilities provide detailed "what if" scenarios that are not available with traditional simulation tools and support model updates with minimal rework.

End-to-End Approach

TMX Transform offers end-to-end transformation consulting that spans the entire supply chain lifecycle. TMX Transform works with clients to develop a customized end-to-end supply chain solution – enabled by simulation – that includes strategy, network and facility design, property selection and site procurement, distribution centre design, automation vendor selection and implementation, construction project management, and other critical supply chain functions. Unique to the industry, TMX Transform stays with its customers throughout implementation to ensure the deployment of a unified strategy that drives efficiency, resilience and cost savings.

Growing Impact on the U.S. Supply Chain Ecosystem

Among TMX Transform's newest U.S.-based customers are two industry-leading consumer goods brands. Over the first quarter of FY26, the company has been actively engaged in 21 projects across 12 customers, over half of which were won and initiated during the quarter.

In September 2024, the company announced a 304% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the U.S. over a three-year period through its 2025 fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. Since the global consultancy's launch in the U.S. in the fiscal year 2022, it has helped customers solve their most pressing supply chain challenges and delivered more than $10 billion in improvements.

The company supports customers in key industries including grocery and food and beverage, retail, consumer packaged goods, fashion, general merchandise and home hardware.

About TMX Transform

TMX Transform is an end-to-end supply chain consultancy dedicated to propelling companies to the next level by optimizing their entire supply chain. With a deep understanding of business needs, TMX Transform delivers tailored solutions that transform the way clients operate from source to end customer. Guided by a team of former industry practitioners and specialists with deep expertise across retail, manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, e-commerce and more, TMX Transform delivers practical and efficient solutions that drive transformation and tangible improvements.

With offices located in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand, TMX Transform is well-equipped to serve clients worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tmxtransform.com.

Media Contact

Adam Gasper

[email protected]

(989) 928-4462

Media Contact

Adam Gasper, FINN Partners, 1 9899284462, [email protected]

SOURCE TMX Transform