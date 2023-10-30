Supply Chain Experts: Sustainability Must be an Integral Part the Business Model

Industry Leaders Highlight the Importance of Sustainable Thinking at Recent Toronto Supply Chain Meetup Event.

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With supply chains responsible for 60% of global emissions, the time is now to act by integrating sustainable thinking into core business models. This was the key message conveyed by supply chain experts during a panel discussion held this past week at Toronto's Supply Chain Meetup.

The topic, "Driving Sustainable Innovation in Supply Chain" sponsored by ValueInfinity Inc. and The Owl Solutions, had panelists Dr. Alauddin Ahmed, CEO and Founder of ValueInfinity Inc., Lauren Beerman, Corporate Sustainability Manager at Gay Lea Foods, Amy Charette, Senior Consultant and Program Manager at The Poirier Group, and Chris Jarvis, COO of GoBolt, expanding on the challenges and successes of implementing sustainable practices in the supply chain.

The experts emphasized the importance of integrating sustainability into the overall business model and shared actionable steps organizations can take, including data-driven traceability and efficient route optimization.

"Our goal with this event was to foster a direct connection between the audience and experts who can offer practical advice on adopting sustainable practices," says Toronto Supply Chain Meet Up Co-Founder Olivia Santucci.

The panel also emphasized the need for supply chain leaders to focus on quick wins to demonstrate to leadership tangible progress toward supply chain sustainability goals. Emerging technology for measuring carbon and waste reduction and design frameworks can go a long way toward helping organizations automatically measure progress and improve sustainability practices.

"We're in the age of sustainability. It's critical we come together to discuss challenges and successes within supply chain sustainability," said panel participant Lauren Beerman, Corporate Sustainability Manager at Gay Lea Foods.

About The Toronto Supply Chain Meetup

The Toronto Supply Chain Meet-Up is a subsidiary organization of the Worldwide Supply Chain Federation. Our mission for the Toronto Supply Chain Meetup is to foster a community of supply chain enthusiasts to exchange knowledge, information, and insights about trends and changes in the industry.

About ValueInfinity Inc.

ValueInfinity is a management consulting firm that specializes in strategic vision execution, assisting organizations in unlocking their potential through purpose-driven benefits that optimize supply chains, product life cycles, and operations management.

About The Owl Solutions

The Owl Solutions is a supply chain performance platform that provides best-in-class visibility and expert support to mid-sized manufacturing companies. They leverage data, insights, and actions to help customers achieve exceptional business outcomes that improve supply chain efficiency and reduce their bottom line.

