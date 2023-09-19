Supply Chain Network Honors Exemplary Females Through 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award

"It is important that we empower, recognize and elevate these achievements through initiatives like the Women in Supply Chain Award, as seen through the overwhelming response," says Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let's Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge project. Tweet this

"This year, we received over 400 submissions, the highest amount of applications not only for this award, but also for all of our awards. What's more, 118 of those applications were submitted by male counterparts, nominating their boss, co-worker or associate," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "Last year, that figure was just at 75. Also this year, 39 women self-nominated, a tremendous uptick from last year's award, which just saw 12 self-nominations.

"This shows progress. This shows hope that one day, we won't need an award like this because men and women in the supply chain will be equal. While there's still more work to be done, what we're doing is working. From truck drivers to CEOs, what these winners are doing matters to the future of all supply chains."

Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let's Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge project, both exclusive sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award, adds, "Women have been making a significant impact in supply chain management, contributing to the growth and innovation of the supply chain industry. As more women join the supply chain workforce, they bring diverse perspectives that can help address complex supply chain problems and improve global supply chain operations. It is important that we empower, recognize and elevate these achievements through initiatives like the Women in Supply Chain award, as seen through the overwhelming response. Congratulations to all the winners, those who nominated others and the bravery of those who nominated themselves."

Also new this year, two winners were named overall Women in Supply Chain winners.

First up, meet Tiffany Mensen, director, national accounts for CHEP, tasked with spearheading new programs and facilitating collaboration to produce a positive impact toward the company's circular business model (share, repair and re-use pooled pallets and containers).

Also meet Debbie Yu, co-founder of ISEE.AI, responsible for positioning ISEE to become a leader in the $100 billion global autonomous yard truck market.

Both women exhibit innovation to make the supply chain space better, safer and more efficient; passion to collaborate, mentor and promote women in supply chain; and grace while taking on new challenges and moving the needle every day, in every facet of their jobs.

Furthermore, to properly celebrate these exemplary women, Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive are hosting the second annual in-person event -- Women in Supply Chain Forum, designed to help supply chain professionals and industry experts learn, grow, network, and more.

The Women in Supply Chain Forum, which will take place Nov. 14-15 at the Hotel Colee in Atlanta, is tailored to both men and women in executive-level positions looking to expand their professional network, enhance their businesses through thought-provoking discussion panels and celebrate the women that are making a difference within the supply chain every day.

"Gender diversity continues to be top of mind for many of today's supply chains," Mayer says. "While the supply chain industry is excelling at incorporating more women in the supply chain, there's still more work to be done. This forum was designed to provide that safe space to talk about the real problems and challenges impacting females across the logistics space.

"But, for me, it's more than that. It's about learning, networking, educating others, building relationships and learning how to lean on the community that is the supply chain industry. For me, this forum enables men and women to come together and get real about the realities of what's challenging and presenting opportunities for companies in all facets of the logistics spectrum."

