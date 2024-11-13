Supply Wisdom and Crowe Announce Collaboration to Deliver Tech-Enabled Third-Party Risk Management

The partnership reflects a joint commitment to enhancing risk and compliance monitoring and mitigation

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supply Wisdom, the market's only full-stack, real-time risk intelligence SaaS platform powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), today announced a reseller relationship with leading public accounting and consulting firm Crowe LLP.

As organizations continue to prioritize proactive risk monitoring, this collaboration provides risk and compliance teams with added insights into third-party risk across all category domains under a single, unified platform. As leading providers of enhanced risk monitoring and management respectively, Supply Wisdom and Crowe will work together to help companies meet the demands of growing compliance and reporting requirements and myriad risks that impact everyday business.

"We're excited to partner with Crowe to deliver real-time risk monitoring to organizations across industries and expand our portfolio," said Tom Thimot, CEO of Supply Wisdom. "This partnership comes at an exciting time where organizations are paying close attention to potential risks and looking for a proactive defense through the use of robust, AI-based technology."

"In today's complex risk environment, the need for organizations to automate their risk monitoring programs and safeguard potential third-party risk assessments for all customers is becoming more critical than ever," said Brad Gilliat, third-party risk principal in the consulting group at Crowe. "Through our strategic alliance with Supply Wisdom, we are leveraging advanced technology to enhance our clients' risk monitoring capabilities across multiple areas including financial, cyber, compliance, and more."

About Supply Wisdom

Supply Wisdom transforms global business with comprehensive, predictive, real-time risk intelligence. Through continuous monitoring, comprehensive intelligence reports, and real-time alerts, Supply Wisdom speeds business growth, lowers costs, increases security and compliance, and unlocks revenue opportunities. Supply Wisdom's full-stack AI-based SaaS products turn open-source data into risk intelligence and are the market's only software to cover all risk domains in real-time: financial, cyber, operational, ESG, compliance, Nth party, and location-based risk. Supply Wisdom clients include Fortune 100 and Global 2000 firms in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and technology sectors, including United Healthcare, BNY Mellon, and Bank of Ireland. Supply Wisdom values diversity with a global workforce that is currently 57% female.

Learn more at www.supplywisdom.com.

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting and consulting firm that uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

Media Contact

Jack Hayes, Supply Wisdom, 1 9143558970, [email protected]

SOURCE Supply Wisdom; Supply Wisdom