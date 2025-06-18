Supply Wisdom Announces $14 Million Funding Round and Industry Veteran Jenna Wells's Appointment as CEO

Wells will lead the company in leveraging a $14 million Series B fundraise to support the real-time third-party risk monitoring platform into next era of growth and insights

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supply Wisdom, the market's only full-stack, real-time risk intelligence SaaS platform powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), today announced the promotion of Jenna Wells to Chief Executive Officer, as well as a $14 million Series B funding round.

Wells, who previously served as the company's Chief Operating Officer, will lead Supply Wisdom as it continues to monitor risks for its growing portfolio of clients across all domains, including location, nth party, financial, operations, cyber, compliance, and sustainability. Supply Wisdom is a platform built by risk professionals that delivers continuous risk intelligence tailored to the real needs of risk teams. Having used the Supply Wisdom platform as a client, Wells brings deep firsthand experience that will enhance the platform and customer experience while reinforcing the company's customer-first approach to risk management and intelligence.

"I'm honored to step into this new role during such a pivotal time for our company and the global business community as there is clearly an increased need for strong risk management," said Wells. "As both a risk practitioner and leader at Supply Wisdom, I've seen firsthand how our AI-powered platform transforms how organizations manage risk across their entire supply chain ecosystem. I'm excited to support Supply Wisdom in continuing to provide comprehensive, predictive risk intelligence that enables businesses to act proactively and confidently in an increasingly complex risk landscape."

A certified third-party risk professional and steering committee member of Shared Assessments, Wells has nearly two decades of intelligence analysis and risk management expertise across government, public and private sectors to the role. She led Third Party Risk at Iron Mountain with a global remit as well as Third Party Risk Management at Wellington across 18 global offices and outsourcing, and served in the United States Marine Corps as a Commanding Officer of a Signals Intelligence Platoon.

The company will also benefit from a $14 million Series B fundraise led by Jurassic Capital. The funding will support Supply Wisdom as it continues to focus on innovation that serves its customers in industry-leading ways. To support this mission, Wells will focus on accelerating the company's growth while maintaining its commitment to delivering real-time risk intelligence that helps companies stay ahead of disruptions.

"We're excited to welcome Supply Wisdom's industry-leading platform to the Jurassic Capital portfolio," said Kevin Mosley, General Partner at Jurassic Capital. "We've gotten to know them over the last year as a high-growth, capital-efficient and innovative company with a strong history of delivering exceptional value for third party risk management departments at leading global firms. We're thrilled with Jenna's promotion to CEO, as her firsthand experience as a customer will continue to pay dividends across the organization. Joining up with long-time partners and existing investors Fulcrum Equity Partners and Conductor Capital only increases our confidence."

"We are very excited about Jenna's transition to CEO," said Jim Douglass, Partner at Fulcrum Equity Partners. "Jenna has continuously impressed us with her leadership, vision, and operational discipline. With her at the helm, we look forward to expanding on the Series B momentum of Supply Wisdom's singular platform, which has become invaluable in today's business operations."

Tom Thimot, who has served as CEO since 2023, will transition to serving as Advisor to the CEO. In this role, he will provide strategic counsel to Wells and the leadership team.

"Having worked closely with her throughout our time at Supply Wisdom, I'm thrilled to congratulate Jenna on her new role as CEO," said Thimot. "During my tenure, we saw her progress from the Head of Customer Experience to the Head of Product to the Chief Operating Officer and we're so impressed by her leadership, she became the obvious choice to lead the next chapter of Supply Wisdom as CEO. As I transition to an advisory role, I remain committed to our mission—to transform how organizations manage supply chain and location risk."

