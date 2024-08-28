Supply Wisdom Bolsters Client Roster with Impressive Financial Services Customer Wins to Kickstart H2 2024

Leading risk intelligence SaaS company continues momentum with client growth in financial services industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supply Wisdom, the market's only full-stack, real-time risk intelligence SaaS platform powered by AI, today announced a significant expansion including three major financial services clients spanning across the globe.

Supply Wisdom entered H2 2024 with considerable momentum, having signed several customers across industries with a special focus on leading organizations within the financial services industry, including:

One of the world's largest institutional investors based in Singapore with an Assets Under Management (AUM) of half a trillion U.S.D.;

with an Assets Under Management (AUM) of half a trillion U.S.D.; One of the top 5 banks in the U.S.; and

A prominent US subsidiary of a leading European insurance and financial group.

As financial institutions continue to navigate evolving risk domains, embracing predictive, AI-based risk intelligence solutions is critical for maintaining robust and resilient third-party risk management frameworks. Supply chain woes, natural disasters, and geopolitical events are showing businesses the value in proactively monitoring for all types of risk that can negatively impact their organization. The need for cutting-edge technology that uses advanced data to safeguard against all major risk groups in real-time has never been higher, and financial institutions are quickly adapting to meet the needs of their organization and customers.

"Financial services companies are becoming increasingly aware that traditional, existing risk management strategies are often not delivering ROI that can keep up with their organization's risk and compliance goals," said, Tom Thimot, CEO of Supply Wisdom. "Our success with onboarding new suppliers up to 18x faster than traditional third-party risk management methods reflects our clients' ability to grow their revenue."

Supply Wisdom's full-stack, AI-based SaaS platform continuously monitors 300+ risk indicators across seven major domains including financial, cyber, ESG, compliance, operations, Nth party, and location. The platform helps accelerate the speed of business by allowing risk managers to engage new suppliers and enter new markets quickly.

To learn more about how Supply Wisdom is revolutionizing risk management for financial services organizations, check out the company's latest case study with a large regional U.S. bank here or visit https://www.supplywisdom.com/.

About Supply Wisdom

Supply Wisdom transforms global business with comprehensive, predictive, real-time risk intelligence. Through continuous monitoring, comprehensive intelligence reports, and real-time alerts, Supply Wisdom speeds business growth, lowers costs, increases security and compliance, and unlocks revenue opportunities. Supply Wisdom's full-stack AI-based SaaS products turn open-source data into risk intelligence and are the market's only software to cover all risk domains in real-time: financial, cyber, operational, ESG, compliance, Nth party, and location-based risk. Supply Wisdom clients include Fortune 100 and Global 2000 firms in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and technology sectors, including United Healthcare, BNY Mellon, and Bank of Ireland. Supply Wisdom values diversity with a global workforce that is currently 57% female.

