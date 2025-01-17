Supply Wisdom Broadens Client Base Across Financial Services, Technology, and Pharmaceutical Companies as Risk-Management Becomes Paramount

Leading risk intelligence SaaS company continues momentum with client growth in financial services industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supply Wisdom, the market's only full-stack, real-time risk intelligence SaaS platform powered by AI, today announced significant growth in its client base. This includes new partnerships with major global financial services providers, as well as multiple deal expansions from existing financial services, technology, and pharmaceutical clients. The company also announced the promotion of Jenna Wells as Chief Operating Officer, who will oversee product and all global go-to-market functions.

The company's continued growth and satisfied customer base comes as supply chain issues, geopolitical events, and natural disasters and other crises continue to pose evolving risks to organizations. Institutions that adopt predictive AI-based risk intelligence solutions into their workflows can more proactively safeguard their business and respond to threats in real-time, making them more resilient overall.

The fourth quarter of 2024 saw significant customer wins for Supply Wisdom, representing major players across financial services industries. Notable sign-ons include:

A previous customer with revenue in the multi-billions specifically returning to Supply Wisdom's superior platform and risk intelligence solutions, with a three-year contract that extends our global reach. Their return to Supply Wisdom allows them to focus more on core operations, supported by industry-leading infrastructure.

A Fortune 500 company with operations in several countries, leveraging Supply Wisdom to better serve its core financial services customers and their families.

One of the largest and most influential financial-services institutions in the world.

Supply Wisdom also expanded its contracts with more than 20 percent of its client base.

These deal expansions span clients across the financial services, communications, technology, supply-chain services, and pharmaceutical industries and represent a significant amount of additional revenue for the company. For example, one of the largest agencies in the world more than doubled the number of suppliers monitored to satisfy the requirements of the Digital Operational Resilience Act, which went into effect today.

"Our growing customer base represents not only industries' increased interest in Supply Wisdom's sophisticated risk management platform, but also the escalating need for real-time solutions that are sensitive to shifting realities," said Tom Thimot, CEO of Supply Wisdom. "Just as these contracts represent Supply Wisdom's growing share of the risk-management landscape, our customers are strengthened by our proprietary AI and full-stack platform."

Customers will also benefit from Wells' to Chief Operating Officer after nearly three years with Supply Wisdom. A former United States Marine Corps Captain with over 16 years in intelligence and risk management, Wells will oversee sales in North America, Europe, and the broader sales channel. Her leadership over the company's operations will allow Thimot to focus on bigger-picture strategies for go-to-market, business, and corporate development.

To learn more about how Supply Wisdom is revolutionizing risk management for financial services organizations, visit https://www.supplywisdom.com/.

About Supply Wisdom

Supply Wisdom transforms global business with comprehensive, predictive, real-time risk intelligence. Through continuous monitoring, comprehensive intelligence reports, and real-time alerts, Supply Wisdom speeds business growth, lowers costs, increases security and compliance, and unlocks revenue opportunities. Supply Wisdom's full-stack AI-based SaaS products turn open-source data into risk intelligence and are the market's only software to cover all risk domains in real-time: financial, cyber, operational, ESG, compliance, Nth party, and location-based risk. Supply Wisdom clients include Fortune 100 and Global 2000 firms in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and technology sectors, including United Healthcare, BNY Mellon, and Bank of Ireland. Supply Wisdom values diversity with a global workforce that is currently 57% female.

Media Contact

Ella Ceron, Supply Wisdom, 1 7328131150, [email protected], https://www.supplywisdom.com/

SOURCE Supply Wisdom