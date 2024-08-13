Supply Wisdom Ranked No. 2723 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 186%, Supply Wisdom Ranks No. 2723 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supply Wisdom, the market's only full-stack, real-time risk intelligence SaaS platform powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), today announced that it has been ranked at no. 2723 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

With a three-year revenue growth rate of 186%, Supply Wisdom joins companies including Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, and many other household-name brands who gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Inc. on its prestigious list of America's fastest growing companies," said Tom Thimot, CEO of Supply Wisdom. "Our rapid growth is a testament to the team's dedication to providing the industry with innovative risk management solutions, especially as business disruptions and unprecedented risk events continue to rise. We look forward to helping more and more companies unlock new revenue as we expect to see continued market demand for our unparalleled risk intelligence."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Supply Wisdom

Supply Wisdom transforms global business with comprehensive, predictive, real-time risk intelligence. Through continuous monitoring, comprehensive intelligence reports, and real-time alerts, Supply Wisdom speeds business growth, lowers costs, increases security and compliance, and unlocks revenue opportunities. Supply Wisdom's full-stack AI-based SaaS products turn open-source data into risk intelligence and are the market's only software to cover all risk domains in real-time: financial, cyber, operational, ESG, compliance, Nth party, and location-based risk. Supply Wisdom clients include Fortune 100 and Global 2000 firms in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and technology sectors, including United Healthcare, BNY Mellon, and Bank of Ireland. Supply Wisdom values diversity with a global workforce that is currently 57% female. Learn more at https://www.supplywisdom.com/.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

