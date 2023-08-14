SupplyChainBrain Names Open Sky Group Among 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for 11th Time

"We have worked with Open Sky Group since late 2021 and have found their dedication to responsive service and willingness to share best practices and knowledge unmatched among industry peers," said Valerie Wilde, Cornerstone Building Brands – Program Manager Tweet this

"We are especially humbled and grateful to be included on this year's list, as it validates our focus on serving our clients well and speaks to the level of their satisfaction in our work," said Chad Kramlich, Open Sky Group CEO.

Client testimonials must expound on one or more of 10 characteristics of business performance, including "reliability, service excellence, value, knowledge of the customer's business, problem-solving skills, an attitude of continuous improvement, solid after-sales support, a positive 'can-do' attitude, global reach, and strong leadership."

As a technology partner, Open Sky Group offers award-winning implementation services, managed services, and advisory consulting services that help global supply chain companies make the most of their warehouse management, transportation management, and labor management system investments.

"We have worked with Open Sky Group since late 2021 and have found their dedication to responsive service and willingness to share best practices and knowledge unmatched among industry peers," said Valerie Wilde, Cornerstone Building Brands – Program Manager. "They have certainly been a contributing factor in our success over the years."

Open Sky Group's unique, "no-modifications" approach to software implementations, paired with its agile methodology, helps clients accelerate their return on investment and prolong system life. Company consultants average more than 20 years in the business. Over the last two years, Open Sky Group has performed more than 100 successful system go-lives.

"For twenty-one years and running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services," said SupplyChainBrain Publisher, Brad Berger. "It's inspiring to hear how many companies are so deeply appreciative of their suppliers' services and solutions."

To review this year's list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners, visit SupplyChainBrain online.

ABOUT SUPPLYCHAINBRAIN

SupplyChainBrain is a comprehensive supply chain management information resource and accessed year-round through a wide range of ever-evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of the world's most influential supply chain executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply-chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies the latest news, emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward-thinking ideas, and cutting-edge solutions - and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.

ABOUT OPEN SKY GROUP

Open Sky Group, global specialists in warehouse management, labor management, and transportation management solutions, helps clients lower costs and risks with its proprietary methodology and no-modifications approach to upgrades and implementations. As the largest, dedicated Blue Yonder WMS Implementation partner and one of the first accredited for WMS, Open Sky Group is committed to client success and strives every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for supply chain solutions.

Media Contact

Megan Hoover, Open Sky Group, 716-578-7715, megan.hoover@openskygroup.com

