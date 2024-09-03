SupplyChainBrain Names Open Sky Group Among 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for 12th Time

Effective end-to-end supply chain management, including the last mile, hinges on seamless coordination and collaboration among partners," said Ryan Basler, IT Application Specialist, TVS Supply Chain Solutions North America, and a satisfied Open Sky Group client. Post this

Client testimonials must expound on one or more of 10 characteristics of business performance, including "reliability, service excellence, value, knowledge of the customer's business, problem-solving skills, an attitude of continuous improvement, solid after-sales support, a positive 'can-do' attitude, global reach, and strong leadership."

As a technology partner, Open Sky Group offers award-winning implementation services, managed services, and advisory consulting services that help global supply chain companies make the most of their warehouse management (WMS), transportation management (TMS), and labor management (LMS) system investments.

"Effective end-to-end supply chain management, including the last mile, hinges on seamless coordination and collaboration among partners," said Ryan Basler, IT Application Specialist, TVS Supply Chain Solutions North America, and a satisfied Open Sky Group client. "Open Sky Group supports us in delivering high-quality service to our customers through continuous improvement facilitated by their upgrades, maintenance, and consulting services for WMS."

"For twenty-two consecutive years, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services," said Brad Berger, SupplyChainBrain- Publisher. "

Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance. This year's field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent – coming from all areas of supply chain management."

To review this year's list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners, visit SupplyChainBrain online.

ABOUT SUPPLYCHAINBRAIN

SupplyChainBrain, the world's most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year-round through a wide range of ever-evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of senior-level industry executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward-thinking ideas and cutting-edge solutions and continues to write and report about these as they evolve and mature.

About Open Sky Group:

Open Sky Group stands as a global leader in supply chain technology, boasting a carefully curated portfolio with best-of-breed partners and cutting-edge SaaS platforms. Our diverse operational expertise in multiple supply chain solutions empowers your operations with proven and unparalleled service.

Through our extensive supply chain proficiency and customer-centric focus, we operate as an extension of your existing operations. Being a single solution architect with fluent multi-technology translation, Open Sky Group is your premier supply chain advisor. By merging our partner portfolio with our state-of-the-art SaaS platform, you now possess a comprehensive toolkit for achieving end-to-end supply chain excellence.

At Open Sky Group, our supply chain experts are dedicated to revolutionizing the way you manage your supply chain. We work to propel your business toward unprecedented levels of success through maximized profitability and efficiency in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Media Contact

Megan Hoover, Open Sky Group, 810-428-9443, [email protected], www.openskygroup.com

SOURCE Open Sky Group