SupplyPro Announces its Celebration of 30 Years of Pioneering the Future October 24 - 25, 2024 in San Diego, CA

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate three decades of innovation, growth, and success in the inventory management industry," said Floyd Miller, CEO of SupplyPro. "This milestone is a testament to the dedication and support of our valued customers, partners, and employees."

With more than 1.8 million monthly users spanning various industries, including manufacturing, aerospace, and high-tech fabrication, SupplyPro has become the go-to choice for businesses seeking increased efficiencies, profitability, and competitiveness.

The 30th-anniversary celebration will commence on October 24th with a compelling opening session scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to delve into SupplyPro's journey, from its inception to becoming an industry leader.

The event will include:

1. Product Showcases: Demonstrations and displays of SupplyPro's latest inventory management solutions, including vending machines, cloud-based systems, and mobile apps.

2. Customer Testimonials: Long-standing customers will share their success stories and experiences with SupplyPro's solutions, highlighting the impact on their businesses.

3. Industry Insights: A panel discussion with industry experts and thought leaders to discuss current trends, challenges, and opportunities in the industrial distribution sector.

4. Workshops and Training: Interactive sessions on how to optimize the use of SupplyPro's solutions for better inventory management, including tips and tricks.

Throughout the two days, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in breakout sessions, which will include high-level product overviews, informative factory tours, and the chance to meet the folks behind SupplyPro's success.

SupplyPro's dedicated team of experts, who have played an integral role in the company's success, will lead:

Exclusive presentations of the latest inventory solutions in development.

Forums providing a glimpse into the future of inventory management.

High-level product overviews and informative factory tours.

An optional celebratory dinner will be hosted after the daytime events, offering attendees a relaxed and informal setting to interact and celebrate this significant milestone.

SupplyPro extends its heartfelt gratitude to all customers, partners, employees, and friends who have been part of this remarkable journey. To join in the celebrations and for more information or to RSVP for the open days, please contact Marcy Rivard at [email protected] or visit the SupplyPro website at http://www.supplypro.com/home/news . Space is limited.

About SupplyPro

Headquartered in San Diego, California, SupplyPro is the premier provider of automated inventory management technologies, delivering groundbreaking solutions that streamline inventory control processes and increase business efficiency. With a legacy of innovation and commitment to excellence, SupplyPro leads the industry with its advanced product offerings and unmatched customer service.

Media Contact:

Marcy Rivard

Office: 858-587-6400 x-6403

Mobile: 949-510-7101

[email protected]

http://www.supplypro.com

Copyright © 2023 SupplyPro, Inc. All rights reserved. SupplyPro is a registered trademark of SupplyPro, Inc. All product names and trademarks used in this release are the property of their respective owners. The information in this press release is subject to change without notice, and SupplyPro does not assume any obligation to update it.

Media Contact

Marcy Rivard, SUPPLYPRO, 9495107101, [email protected]

