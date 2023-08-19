SupplyPro Announces The Launch Of Its Revolutionary Inventory Shelf Tag

"We are thrilled to introduce this transformative, low cost solution, empowering distributors to enhance operational efficiency and provide unparalleled service to their customers. - Floyd Miller, CEO of SupplyPro Tweet this

Embracing the Power of Smart Technologies

The demand for automated capabilities from industrial distributors has surged due to changing market dynamics and customer expectations. With SupplyPro's intelligent software and Bluetooth-enabled Inventory Shelf Tags, distributors can effortlessly automate inventory tracking, ordering, and replenishment, reducing errors, minimizing labor costs, and optimizing warehouse operations at an extremely low cost per SKU.

A Cloud-Based Solution for Efficient Inventory Management

UStockit's cloud-based inventory system automates ordering, tracks real-time inventory levels, and provides replenishment alerts. The Inventory Shelf Tags display crucial product information, such as product name, part number, stock location, and current quantity.

Accessible via a browser or mobile app, the UStockit platform empowers businesses to access inventory data and insights precisely when and where they need it.

Making Inventory Control Smarter and Simpler

The UStockit Inventory Shelf Tags communicate with a wireless gateway using low-energy Bluetooth technology, sending data to the UStockit cloud software. With the handheld scanner delivering real-time information via the SupplyPro cloud-based software, inventory management becomes efficient, accurate, and user-friendly.

With SupplyPro's UStockit Inventory Shelf Tag, distributors of all sizes can offer inventory control to their customers. This game-changing solution turns any shelf, storeroom, or warehouse into a virtual vending machine with a simple push of a button, enabling them to be more efficient, productive, and profitable.

By automating inventory tracking and replenishment, distributors free up valuable time and resources. Precision restocking reduces carrying costs and eliminates stockouts, leading to improved accuracy, fewer emergency orders, and unplanned deliveries. The UStockit Inventory Shelf Tag increases customer satisfaction and strengthens customer relationships.

"We are thrilled to introduce this transformative, low cost solution, empowering distributors to enhance operational efficiency and provide unparalleled service to their customers. The future of inventory control is here, and we are proud to revolutionize the industry with this cutting- edge product." - Floyd Miller, CEO of SupplyPro.

Experience the Future of Inventory Management - For more information about UStockit, please visit https://ustockit.com or reach out to [email protected] or call 858-587-6428.

About SupplyPro

Headquartered in San Diego, California, SupplyPro is the leading provider of automated inventory management technologies, with a device-driven, cloud-based ecosystem that seamlessly meshes with most internal ERP systems and distributor delivery solutions. More than 1.8 million monthly users, from manufacturing to aerospace and high-tech fabrication, rely on the SupplyPro platform to increase efficiencies, profitability, and competitiveness. Leading the industry with innovative inventory control solutions, SupplyPro has launched UStockit Subscription Services, offering a subscription option to its powerful lineup of inventory control systems, device management, support, and software into a single low monthly fee. For more information, visit: http://www.supplypro.com/.

About UStockit

USTOCKIT powered by SupplyPro, is an all-new subscription service platform that brings together SupplyPro's proven hardware and software, revolutionary inventory management products, and exciting new low-cost solutions. The UStockit subscription includes expert system setup and experienced management services, 24/7 SupplyPro customer support, an unprecedented hardware warranty, and a streamlined version of SupplyPro's industry-leading cloud-based software (UStockit Web) into a flexible low-cost monthly subscription. And when the subscription period is over, so is any responsibility for warehousing hardware or updating outdated technology.

Copyright © 2023 SupplyPro, Inc. All rights reserved. SupplyPro and UStockit are registered trademarks and Inventory Shelf Tag is a trademark of SupplyPro, Inc. All product names and trademarks used in this release are the property of their respective owners.

