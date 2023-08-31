SupplyPro to Launch Smart Cabinet Product Line for Efficient Inventory Management

According to Floyd Miller, CEO of SupplyPro, "implementing cost-effective control at the cabinet level not only minimizes consumption and waste but also reduces manual labor, leading to improved overall efficiency with a substantial return on investment." Tweet this

SupplyCabinet™ - Smart Cabinet with electronic access:

Enhanced Security: Secure storage is ensured by lockable e-doors, preventing unauthorized access, and minimizing the risk of theft, loss, or tampering. Inventory Accuracy: Each cabinet's e-door is controlled by SupplyPro's inventory management software, allowing real-time tracking of who is entering the cabinet and an interface for the user to record the item and quantity removed or returned. Improved Accountability: Authorization for access promotes accountability, enabling detailed tracking of who accessed what and when. Efficient Restocking: Automatic notifications can be set up to alert staff when item quantities fall below a certain level, ensuring timely restocking and preventing stockouts. Streamlined Workflow: Staff can quickly locate and retrieve items without the need for manual searches, leading to improved workflow efficiency.

SupplyBin™ - Smart Cabinet with bins:

Rapid Item Identification: System provides quick and accurate identification of items, reducing the time spent searching for specific items within the cabinet. Error Reduction: Manual data entry errors can be minimized by scanning barcodes or QR codes, ensuring that the correct items are taken or returned. Data Integration: Scanning seamlessly integrates with existing inventory management systems, offering real-time data capture and updates. User Accountability: Scanning creates a digital record of item consumption, enhancing accountability by associating specific users with each transaction. Shopping Experience: Users scan consumed items; upon closing the door, the system compiles a list and records the transaction. Inventory Visibility: Real-time updates offer instant insight into stock levels and usage patterns, streamlining inventory planning and ordering decisions.

SmartBin™ - Smart Cabinet with Precision Scales:

Accurate Dispensing: Integrated precision scales ensure accurate measurement and dispensing of items, especially in industries where precise quantities are critical. Waste Reduction: Precision measurement minimizes material overuse, leading to cost savings and waste reduction. Regulatory Compliance: In strictly regulated industries, precision scales aid adherence to accurate measurement standards. Data Traceability: Digital logging and tracking of scaled dispensing establish an audit trail for compliance and quality control. Efficiency: Precision scales can streamline processes that require accurate measurements, reducing manual efforts and potential errors.

SupplyPro's Smart Cabinets offer a line of high-capacity smart cabinets with a compact footprint at an affordable cost per SKU. The line ensures optimal inventory availability, automated restocking, and reduced risk of parts shortages. Loaded with customizable inventory features, SupplyPro's user-friendly cloud-based software simplifies inventory management.

SupplyCabinet delivers controlled access. SupplyBin offers a bin-level, shopping, or traditional consumption option. And, utilizing SupplyPro's leading weight-based sensing technology, SmartBin delivers item-level accountability significantly reducing restocking time.

According to Floyd Miller, CEO of SupplyPro, "implementing cost-effective control at the cabinet level not only minimizes consumption and waste but also reduces manual labor, leading to improved overall efficiency with a substantial return on investment. Smart Cabinets seamlessly deliver the convenience of unmanaged stock while reducing stock-outs, fostering enhanced productivity, and elevating overall operational efficiency."

Overall, implementing smart cabinet solutions with lockable e-doors, scanners, and precision scales offers a wide range of solutions for inventory management, ensuring security, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency in a variety of industries.

To learn more about Smart Cabinets and other innovative solutions from SupplyPro, please visit http://www.supplypro.com or reach out to [email protected] or call 858-587-6400.

About SupplyPro

Headquartered in San Diego, California, SupplyPro offers a leading end-to-end inventory management platform, leveraging advanced big data analytics to transform industrial distribution and manufacturing industries. The SupplyPro platform integrates cloud and mobile solutions with the industry's first modular, IoT-enabled smart inventory control system.

With over 1.5 million monthly users spanning manufacturing environments to high-tech cleanrooms, the SupplyPro platform enhances efficiency, profitability, and competitiveness. Drawing insights from over a trillion transactions across nearly three decades, SupplyPro delivers business intelligence and insights for inventory management. For more information, visit: http://www.supplypro.com/.

